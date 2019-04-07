Killing Eve Season 2: Who is responsible for the soundtrack?

Listen to the tracks behind the hit BBC assassin drama starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, and get a playlist of the songs associated with Killing Eve so far.

The premiere of Killing Eve season 2 is almost here, with a release date set for Sunday 7 April at 8pm on BBC America.

The hit assassin and MI5 drama - which stars Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri and Jodie Comer as Villanelle - captured the imaginations of audiences of both sides of the pond.

However, the BBC drama isn't just known for its exciting locations, sumptuous sets and costumes, and witty dialogue (thanks to the likes of Phoebe Waller-Bridge). It's also renowned for its choice of music.

But where does the music come from in the hit series?

Who is responsible for the Killing Eve soundtrack?

The Killing Eve soundtrack came from Unloved, who consist of vocalist and songwriter Jade Vincent, her partner the producer and composer Keefus Ciancia, and DJ, producer and composer David Holmes.

The soundtrack already largely existed before the show, and much of it comes from Unloved's 2016 debut album, Guilty of Love, which includes titles such as Xpectations, I Could Tell You But I'd Have To Kill and When a Woman Is Around.

Listen to their Devil's Angels track below:

Holmes, who has worked with Noel Gallagher, and has previously been tasked with providing the film scores for the likes of Ocean's Eleven and Ciancia (True Detective and The Fall), were approached by the makers of Killing Eve who wanted to find fitting music to reflect their drama.

The show's music supervisor Catherine Grieves, also told the BBC that it was very important they had a "female voice" on the soundtrack, which is where their Unloved bandmate Jade Vincent stepped in.

But it wasn't just all about Unloved. The soundtrack is a mish-mash of the trios songs with other music from a variety of genres, eras and locations which reflects the jet-setting, country-hopping nature of the show.

Other artists featured include Cigarettes After Sex, Brigitte Bardot and Sergei Trofanov.

Holmes told the BBC: "They approached me about doing the music, and they were very much focusing on all these different countries. And so, just having an extensive I suppose knowledge of music from France and Italy and Russia... and we were taking all these influences.

"But in the meantime we were just dropping in the Unloved tracks, and it was almost as if all Jade's lyrics and our music was just written for this TV show."

"I loved doing it," Vincent says.

"We're into the second season now and it's very exciting because my little voice becomes the voice inside their head, either to sooth or maybe a warning or some sort of empowering thing."

