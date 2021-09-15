Jodie Comer suggests Killing Eve will end on a "satisfying note" for fans

Jodie Comer has teased the end of Killing Eve . Picture: GettyPrimo Barol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The actress, who plays the assassin Villanelle in the hit series, has teased what fans can expect from its final series

Jodie Comer has spilled the beans on the shooting of Killing Eve's final season and said her final scenes are going to be "emotional" to film.

The Scouse actress appeared on This Morning with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, where she shared her hopes that the viewers would see the ending as "good and satisfying".

"It's very surreal, we are just about to start filming the last 2 episodes," she told the presenters.

"We want to end on a good note and on a satisfying note for the audience. It's been a huge part of all our lives."

The Help star added: "It will be great to end in a way as if you go on and on with a series the quality can fade, but it will be hard to not see those people every day."

Asked about a potential film of the hit BBC spy drama, she replied: "I don't think it's been spoken about but I don't know what the future holds!"

Jodie Comer in Killing Eve Season 3. Picture: YouTube/BBC

READ MORE: Killing Eve announces season 4 will be final season as premiere date shared

Previously speaking about the last season Jodie Comer said: "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for. Thank you to all the fans who’ve supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!"

"Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” Sandra Oh said in the statement.

"I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

Find out everything we know about the final season of Killing Eve so far...

When will Killing Eve season 4 be released?

BBC America have confirmed that Killing Eve season four will filmed in 2021 and will premiere in 2022. The show usually comes out slightly later in the UK, so it will most likely hit BBC iPlayer shortly after.

Will Killing Eve season 4 be its last?

BBC America have unfortunately confirmed that Killing Eve 4 will be "The final season".

Will there be a Killing Eve spin-off?

AMC have suggested they're working with producer Sid Gentle Films ltd. in order to "develop a number pf potential spin-off ideas to extend the show's iconic universe."

READ MORE: Where is Killing Eve's Jodie Comer from & what's her real accent?