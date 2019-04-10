Where is Killing Eve's Jodie Comer from & what's her real accent?

Comer stars as multilingual Russian assassin Villanelle in the hit BBC drama. Find out everything about her including her origin, age and accent here.

Jodie Comer stars as the devilishly wicked Russian assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve.

With season 2 of the hit drama being released on BBC America, fans have flocked to praise the British actress and her American co-star Sandra Oh for their stellar performances.

The first season of the hit series saw an impeccably dressed Villanelle speak everything from French, to Italian to Russian, and try on a whole load of accents too.

But where is the 26-year-old actress actually from, and what does she sound like?

Find out everything you need to know about Jodie Comer below...

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer, who stars as Villanelle in the BBC America drama, at the season 2 premiere. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Where is Jodie Comer from?

Jodie was born in Liverpool on 11 March 1993 making her 27 at the time of writing this article.

What is Jodie Comer's real accent?

Naturally, coming from Mersyside, Comer has a Scouse accent - though you'd be forgiven for not realising sooner.

Hear her talk in a recent interview with Elle, and discuss "boss" Liverpool slang:

What else has Jodie Comer starred in?

Comer has starred in TV shows such as Doctor Foster, The White Princess, Rillington Place, Thirteen and My Mad Fat Diary.

See her play Chloe in the E4 coming-of-age drama below:

She also played Morrissey's work colleague Christine in 2017 biopic England Is Mine.

Watch her in the role here:

Watch a recent Killing Eve trailer:

When is Killing Eve expected to air in the UK?

Unfortunately for British fans it could come months after the US release, not the initial days or weeks we were hoping for.

The Guardian reports that a spokesperson for the BBC has explained that Killing Eve will be delayed in order to host all eight episodes on iPlayer at the same time.

“BBC America are playing it out in weekly episodes,” they said.

“This means we have to wait until BBC America have premiered all of the weekly episodes – which as commissioning broadcaster they are entitled to do – before we can begin our transmission, otherwise we would be premiering episodes before them."

They added: "The decision to make it a box set was based around how we thought audiences would enjoy the programme. We are still experimenting with different release models and we know last time audiences really loved the fact we did this as a box set so they could binge.”

Who is responsible for the Killing Eve soundtrack?

The Killing Eve soundtrack came from David Holmes and his band Unloved, who consist of the producer and composer, vocalist and songwriter Jade Vincent and her partner the producer and composer Keefus Ciancia.



