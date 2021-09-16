Help starring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham: Release date, plot, cast and more

By Jenny Mensah

The Channel 4 drama, starring Stephen Graham andJodie Comer, will premiere this week. Find out everything we know about it here.

Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham are set to join forces on the highly-anticipated Help.

The Channel 4 drama will see Comer play an inexperienced care-home worker named Sarah, who forms a friendship with Graham's character Tony- a resident who suffering from early onset Alzheimer’s.

Both actors, who hail from Merseyside, have been praised for their powerful on-screen portrayals, and it looks like it will be no different in Help.

Find out everything we know about the show here, including its release date, cast, plot and more.

Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer in Channel 4's Help. Picture: Channel 4

When does Help start on Channel 4?

Help starts on Channel 4 on Thursday 16 September from 9pm.

How long is Help on for on Channel 4?

Help is a standalone drama, which will air on Channel 4 on Thursday 16 September at 9pm and end at 11:05pm?

Who's in the cast of Help?

Jodie Comer stars as a care home worker Sarah, while Stephen Graham co-stars as Tony, who suffers from early onset Alzheimer's. Joining them is Ian Hart, who plays Steve - Sarah's boss and the manager of Bright Sky Homes. Sue Johnston plays Gloria who is another resident in the care home suffering from dementia and Cathy Tyson plays Polly, a former English teacher with dementia. Lesley Sharp plays Sarah's mum Gaynor, Arthur Hughes plays senior care assistant Tim, Angela Griffin, who plays Tori works at the home as well and Steve Carti plays Kenny, who is Tony's best friend in the care home.

Will there be another episode of Help?

No, as far as we know, Help will be a powerful standalone drama.

How can I watch Help on Channel 4?

If you missed it the first time, you can catch up on help on Channel 4's On Demand service, All 4.

Where was Help filmed?

Help was filmed in Liverpool, where the drama is set.

Comer said of the show and its setting: For us to be able to explore such a relevant and emotive story through the eyes of such beautifully real characters, and in our home city of Liverpool, is a real honour."

She added: "We’re determined to do justice to so many of the untold stories and heroes that have been affected as a result of this crisis and to handle them with care."

What else has Stephen Graham been in?

Stephen Graham has a huge list of acting credits, which include iconic roles in This Is England, Boardwalk Empire, Good Cop, The Virtues, White House Farm, Little Boy Blue, The Irishman and Line of Duty.

What else has Jodie Comer been in?

Comer is most known for starring in Killing Eve, but has also had roles in My Mad Fat Diary, Thirteen and The White Princess.

Help airs on Channel 4 on Thursday 16 September from 9pm.