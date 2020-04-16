Joe Lycett reveals he's changed name back from Hugo Boss in "final statement"

Joe Lycett at the Mrs Lowry and Son" Gala Premiere. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

The comedian and presenter has released a statement to confirm he's reinstated his birth name after changing it by deed poll to the men's fashion brand.

Joe Lycett has changed his name back from Hugo Boss.

The comedian and presenter amused audiences back in March when he announced he'd legally changed his name by deed poll to the men's fashion label for his Channel 4comedy consumer show Joe Lycett's Got Your Back.

Now it looks like the 31-year-old star has changed it back.

Taking to Twitter, he released a statement on Twitter, which read: "A little over a month ago I changed my name by deed poll to Hugo Boss. This was to raise awareness about the fact that behemoth Hugo Boss have issued cease and desist letters to small businesses that have the word 'boss' in their name."

He added: "Hugo Boss released a statement saying they 'welcome the comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett to the Hugo Boss family.' Well I have decided to go back to the Lycetts. They don't target small businesses, if you ignore the time mum posted a dump to the local florist".

However, not one to take things lying down, Lycett added: "I would however like to take this opportunity to issue one final statement as Hugo Boss:

"Hugo Boss has a smelly bum bum.

"We're back tomorrow, 8pm, Channel 4."

It's not the only stunt Lycett has been involved in recently.

He also led his comedian pals in an in an alternative cover of John Lennon's Imagine after Gal Gadot enlisted her Hollywood pals to sing the song.

Rather than singing the song as it was intended, the jokers replaced some of Lennon's most famous lines with the word "bastard," causing their rendition to trend.

See Gal Gadot's video, which saw her recruit A-List celebs including Will Ferrell, Sia, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Jamie Dornan and Kristen Wiig:

