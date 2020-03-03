Sheffield man changes his name to Joe Lycett after comedian changes name to Hugo Boss

Joe Lycett with Sheffield man formerly named Mark Rofe, who changed his name to Joe Lycett. Picture: 1. twitter/iamrofe 2. Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Mark Rofe has unofficially taken up the comedian's former name after Lycett changed his to Hugo Boss in support of small businesses.

A Sheffield man has changed his name to Joe Lycett after the comedian changed his own name to Hugo Boss.

It all started when the 31-year-old - who is set to return with a new series of of his comedy consumer show Got Your Back on Channel 4 - took to Twitter to reveal he'd changed his name by deed poll to "Hugo Boss" to fight against the way they'd reportedly targeted small businesses with "Boss" in their name.

It's clear that @HUGOBOSS HATES people using their name. Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss. All future statements from me are not from Joe Lycett but from Hugo Boss. Enjoy. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/IlDoCrfmaO — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 1, 2020

Now a Twitter user has gone one further, claiming to have changed his own name to Joe Lycett in honour of the star.

Taking to the platform, the joker - whose name was formerly Mark Rofe - said: "I think @joelycett is a great name, and since he's now surrendered it and changed it to Hugo Boss, I thought I'd change my mine to Joe's. I couldn't have a world without a @joelycett".

I think @joelycett is a great name, and since he's now surrendered it and changed it to Hugo Boss, I thought I'd change my mine to Joe's.



I couldn't have a world without a @joelycett https://t.co/4OKpTTys9P pic.twitter.com/CAL7U3T6RR — Joe Lycett (@iamrofe) March 2, 2020

Speaking to the Metro, he said: "I think what Joe (Hugo) did was brilliant. I’m a big fan of his comedy and the work he does, so when I saw he had changed his name to Hugo therefore surrendering his former name Joe Lycett, I thought it I would change mine to Joe’s."

However, there is a catch.

The prankster, who is also known for buying a billboard in Manchester in order to secure a date, has only made an unenrolled deed poll so far, but would have to apply to the Royal Courts of Justice to get it done officially. Apparently it only costs £36, so don't start getting ideas.

Watch Joe Lycett explain why he changed his name to Hugo Boss here on the Victoria Derbyshire show:

This is Hugo Boss... the comedian formerly known as @joelycett.



This morning he came to tell @vicderbyshire why he's changed his name by deed poll.https://t.co/DfXhuSFWaB #VictoriaLIVE pic.twitter.com/KkUsauQsnJ — Victoria Derbyshire (@VictoriaLIVE) March 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the comedian has recently shared an update, which reveals he applied for a trademark under the name Boss La Cease en Desiste, told Hugo Boss that their opposition period has ended.

Hi @HUGOBOSS, Hugo Boss here. Forgot to mention something! Last year I applied for a trademark for 'Boss La Cease en Desiste'. FYI: the opposition period for this ended on 27th Feb - did your cease and desist get lost in the post?! Either way I can now legally launch. Whoopsie! pic.twitter.com/dFBGh5YsRj — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 3, 2020

We look forward to seeing what the comedian is set to release under the Boss La Cease en Desiste name.

READ MORE: Joe Lycett releases hilarious "statements" as Hugo Boss as he continues to troll the fashion label