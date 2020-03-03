Sheffield man changes his name to Joe Lycett after comedian changes name to Hugo Boss

3 March 2020, 13:28 | Updated: 3 March 2020, 14:53

Joe Lycett with Sheffield man formerly named Mark Rofe, who changed his name to Joe Lycett
Joe Lycett with Sheffield man formerly named Mark Rofe, who changed his name to Joe Lycett. Picture: 1. twitter/iamrofe 2. Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images

Mark Rofe has unofficially taken up the comedian's former name after Lycett changed his to Hugo Boss in support of small businesses.

A Sheffield man has changed his name to Joe Lycett after the comedian changed his own name to Hugo Boss.

It all started when the 31-year-old - who is set to return with a new series of of his comedy consumer show Got Your Back on Channel 4 - took to Twitter to reveal he'd changed his name by deed poll to "Hugo Boss" to fight against the way they'd reportedly targeted small businesses with "Boss" in their name.

Now a Twitter user has gone one further, claiming to have changed his own name to Joe Lycett in honour of the star.

Taking to the platform, the joker - whose name was formerly Mark Rofe - said: "I think @joelycett is a great name, and since he's now surrendered it and changed it to Hugo Boss, I thought I'd change my mine to Joe's. I couldn't have a world without a @joelycett".

Speaking to the Metro, he said: "I think what Joe (Hugo) did was brilliant. I’m a big fan of his comedy and the work he does, so when I saw he had changed his name to Hugo therefore surrendering his former name Joe Lycett, I thought it I would change mine to Joe’s."

However, there is a catch.

The prankster, who is also known for buying a billboard in Manchester in order to secure a date, has only made an unenrolled deed poll so far, but would have to apply to the Royal Courts of Justice to get it done officially. Apparently it only costs £36, so don't start getting ideas.

Watch Joe Lycett explain why he changed his name to Hugo Boss here on the Victoria Derbyshire show:

Meanwhile, the comedian has recently shared an update, which reveals he applied for a trademark under the name Boss La Cease en Desiste, told Hugo Boss that their opposition period has ended.

We look forward to seeing what the comedian is set to release under the Boss La Cease en Desiste name.

READ MORE: Joe Lycett releases hilarious "statements" as Hugo Boss as he continues to troll the fashion label

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve season 3 first look pictures

Killing Eve season 3: Trailers, photos, release date, cast, plot and more
The Beatles George Harrison and John Lennon

VIDEO: Guitar once owned by George Harrison and John Lennon valued up to £400,000 on Antiques Roadshow

The Beatles

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer: 'I stunk of desperation when I struggled to find acting work'

James Bond fans call for No Time To Die release to be delayed due to coronavirus
Joe Lycett at the Mrs Lowry and Son gala premiere

Joe Lycett releases hilarious "statements" as Hugo Boss as he continues to troll the fashion label

Latest On Radio X

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's Bad Guy sung in the style of Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner is spot on

Arctic Monkeys

Manic Street Preachers

Did Manic Street Preachers just confirm Glastonbury 2020?

Glastonbury Festival

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher sends "love n light" to Liverpool band The Kairos after members were harmed in stabbing

Liam Gallagher

Coldplay

QUIZ: We bet you know more of these Coldplay lyrics than you think

Quizzes

Man City's Benjamin Mendy with Noel Gallagher in the Man City dressing room following their 2-1 Victory against Aston Villa

VIDEO: Noel Gallagher sings Wonderwall with Man City's Ben Mendy in Wembley dressing room

Noel Gallagher

Radiohead's Thom Yorke

Thom Yorke to support Massive Attack at All Points East 2020

Festivals