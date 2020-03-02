Joe Lycett releases hilarious "statements" as Hugo Boss as he continues to troll the fashion label

Joe Lycett releses "statements" as fashion label Hugo Boss in an attempt to troll the label. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

The comedian and presenter changed his name to the mens' fashion brand in support of small businesses who have "'BOSS' or similar" in their name.

Joe Lycett has released a series of hilarious statements after changing his name to Hugo Boss.

The 31-year-old - who is set to star in a new series of his comedy consumer show Got Your Back on Channel 4 - took to Twitter this week to reveal he'd changed his name by deed poll to "Hugo Boss" and explained he'd be launching a "brand new product" under the name.

So @HUGOBOSS (who turnover approx $2.7 billion a year) have sent cease & desist letters to a number of small businesses & charities who use the word 'BOSS' or similar, including a small brewery in Swansea costing them thousands in legal fees and rebranding. (1/2) — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 1, 2020

It's clear that @HUGOBOSS HATES people using their name. Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss. All future statements from me are not from Joe Lycett but from Hugo Boss. Enjoy. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/IlDoCrfmaO — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 1, 2020

After his shocking announcement, the comedian and presenter took to Twitter to write: "I have had a lot of press requests for statements today. I will now make a number of statements which I REALLY hope do not get confused with the opinions of @HUGOBOSS. Just to clarify these are the statements of Hugo Boss, not of Hugo Boss."

I have had a lot of press requests for statements today. I will now make a number of statements which I REALLY hope do not get confused with the opinions of @HUGOBOSS. Just to clarify these are the statements of Hugo Boss, not of Hugo Boss. — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 2, 2020

The ridiculous statements, which followed included: "Hugo Boss microwaves fish in the office," and "Hugo Boss has a smelly bum bum" and ended with: "And finally: Hugo Boss loves comedy consumer shows that stand up for small businesses who were issued cease and desist letters from multi-national corporations."

See Lycett's humorous tweets below:

Hugo Boss microwaves fish in the office. — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 2, 2020

Hugo Boss has a smelly bum bum. — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 2, 2020

Hugo Boss doesn’t say 'anyway', he says 'anyhoo'. — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 2, 2020

Hugo Boss doesn't flush unless it's his own house. — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 2, 2020