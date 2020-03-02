Joe Lycett releases hilarious "statements" as Hugo Boss as he continues to troll the fashion label

2 March 2020, 18:09 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 18:20

Joe Lycett releses "statements" as fashion label Hugo Boss in an attempt to troll the label
Joe Lycett releses "statements" as fashion label Hugo Boss in an attempt to troll the label. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

The comedian and presenter changed his name to the mens' fashion brand in support of small businesses who have "'BOSS' or similar" in their name.

Joe Lycett has released a series of hilarious statements after changing his name to Hugo Boss.

The 31-year-old - who is set to star in a new series of his comedy consumer show Got Your Back on Channel 4 - took to Twitter this week to reveal he'd changed his name by deed poll to "Hugo Boss" and explained he'd be launching a "brand new product" under the name.

After his shocking announcement, the comedian and presenter took to Twitter to write: "I have had a lot of press requests for statements today. I will now make a number of statements which I REALLY hope do not get confused with the opinions of @HUGOBOSS. Just to clarify these are the statements of Hugo Boss, not of Hugo Boss."

The ridiculous statements, which followed included: "Hugo Boss microwaves fish in the office," and "Hugo Boss has a smelly bum bum" and ended with: "And finally: Hugo Boss loves comedy consumer shows that stand up for small businesses who were issued cease and desist letters from multi-national corporations."

See Lycett's humorous tweets below:

Listen to our new Streaming With Laughter Comedy podcasts on Radio X

More Film & TV News

See more More Film & TV News

Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991)

Are these the worst music movies ever made?

Features

The Inbetweeners 10th Anniversary Reunion photo

VIDEO: What are the cast of The Inbetweeners doing now?

Keith Lemon with Caroline Flack inset

WATCH: Keith Lemon gives "last word" on Caroline Flack fake tribute t-shirt sellers
The Inbetweeners 10th Anniversary Reunion photo

VIDEO: Simon Bird reveals why Inbetweeners reunion will "never" happen
Keith Lemon and Caroline Flack in 2008 and Keith Lemon inset

Keith Lemon "disappointed" at fake Caroline Flack charity tribute t-shirts

Latest On Radio X

Manic Street Preachers

Did Manic Street Preachers just confirm Glastonbury 2020?

Glastonbury Festival

Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher sends "love n light" to Liverpool band The Kairos after members were harmed in stabbing

Liam Gallagher

Coldplay

QUIZ: We bet you know more of these Coldplay lyrics than you think

Quizzes

Man City's Benjamin Mendy with Noel Gallagher in the Man City dressing room following their 2-1 Victory against Aston Villa

VIDEO: Noel Gallagher sings Wonderwall with Man City's Ben Mendy in Wembley dressing room

Noel Gallagher

Radiohead's Thom Yorke

Thom Yorke to support Massive Attack at All Points East 2020

Festivals

Eminem and Elton John

How are Eminem and Elton John friends? The story of the rapper's almost 20 year friendship with the British legend

Features