Joe Lycett sells tickets for Hugo Boss & Friends show as he trademarks Boss La Cease en Desiste name

4 March 2020, 17:49 | Updated: 4 March 2020, 18:26

Joe Lycett, his Hugo Boss and Friends tickets and his Boss La Cease en Desiste trademark
Joe Lycett, his Hugo Boss and Friends tickets and his Boss La Cease en Desiste trademark. Picture: 1. Ollie Millington/Getty Images 2.glee.co.uk/birmingham 3. Twitter/joelycett/trademarks.ipo.gov.uk

The comedian and presenter changed his name to the mens' fashion label in support of small businesses, and has continued to troll the brand.

Joe Lycett has sold tickets to a new show called Hugo Boss and Friends, while sharing the details of his trademark application.

The 31-year-old comedian - who is set to take part in a new series of his comedy consumer show Got Your Back on Channel 4 - took to Twitter this week to reveal he'd changed his name by deed poll to "Hugo Boss".

He has since launched a new stand up show, selling tickets to the fans who've signed up to his mailing list.

The star wrote: "All tickets for 'Hugo Boss and Friends’ at the @GleeClubBham that I sent to my mailing list this morning are now sold out. Thanks all!"

The Glee Club Birmingham confirmed the news, sharing a post, which confirmed that not one, not two, but all three nights had sold out, adding: "If you missed out on tickets please contact the box office to be added to the returns list".

The comedian and presenter, who is now legally called Hugo Boss, also shared an application for a trademark which he applied for back in December 2019.

Mentioning the mens' high fashion label on Twitter he wrote: "Hi @HUGOBOSS, Hugo Boss here. Forgot to mention something! Last year I applied for a trademark for 'Boss La Cease en Desiste'. FYI: the opposition period for this ended on 27th Feb - did your cease and desist get lost in the post?! Either way I can now legally launch. Whoopsie!"

READ MORE: Joe Lycett releases hilarious "statements" as Hugo Boss as he continues to troll the fashion label

Meanwhile, a Sheffield man paid has tribute to the star by changing his name to Joe Lycett on Twitter.

Taking to the platform, the joker - whose name was formerly Mark Rofe - said: "I think @joelycett is a great name, and since he's now surrendered it and changed it to Hugo Boss, I thought I'd change my mine to Joe's. I couldn't have a world without a @joelycett".

Speaking to the Metro, he said: "I think what Joe (Hugo) did was brilliant. I’m a big fan of his comedy and the work he does, so when I saw he had changed his name to Hugo therefore surrendering his former name Joe Lycett, I thought it I would change mine to Joe’s."

However, not all is as it seems.

The prankster, who is also known for buying a billboard in Manchester in order to secure a date, has only made an un-enrolled deed poll so far, and would have to apply to the Royal Courts of Justice to get it done officially. Apparently it only costs £36, so don't start getting ideas...

