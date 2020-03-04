Joe Lycett sells tickets for Hugo Boss & Friends show as he trademarks Boss La Cease en Desiste name

Joe Lycett, his Hugo Boss and Friends tickets and his Boss La Cease en Desiste trademark. Picture: 1. Ollie Millington/Getty Images 2.glee.co.uk/birmingham 3. Twitter/joelycett/trademarks.ipo.gov.uk

The comedian and presenter changed his name to the mens' fashion label in support of small businesses, and has continued to troll the brand.

Joe Lycett has sold tickets to a new show called Hugo Boss and Friends, while sharing the details of his trademark application.

The 31-year-old comedian - who is set to take part in a new series of his comedy consumer show Got Your Back on Channel 4 - took to Twitter this week to reveal he'd changed his name by deed poll to "Hugo Boss".

He has since launched a new stand up show, selling tickets to the fans who've signed up to his mailing list.

The star wrote: "All tickets for 'Hugo Boss and Friends’ at the @GleeClubBham that I sent to my mailing list this morning are now sold out. Thanks all!"

All tickets for ‘Hugo Boss and Friends’ at the @GleeClubBham that I sent to my mailing list this morning are now sold out. Thanks all! 🎫 👍 — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 4, 2020

The Glee Club Birmingham confirmed the news, sharing a post, which confirmed that not one, not two, but all three nights had sold out, adding: "If you missed out on tickets please contact the box office to be added to the returns list".

🚨 SOLD OUT 🚨



Tickets for the third Hugo Boss (@joelycett) & Friends show on Mon 27th April have now sold out!



If you missed out on tickets please contact the box office to be added to the returns list 👉 https://t.co/EfD8n3hLGi#thegleeclub #gleeclubbirmingham pic.twitter.com/A1jWmTFxjG — The Glee Club Birmingham (@GleeClubBham) March 4, 2020

The comedian and presenter, who is now legally called Hugo Boss, also shared an application for a trademark which he applied for back in December 2019.

Mentioning the mens' high fashion label on Twitter he wrote: "Hi @HUGOBOSS, Hugo Boss here. Forgot to mention something! Last year I applied for a trademark for 'Boss La Cease en Desiste'. FYI: the opposition period for this ended on 27th Feb - did your cease and desist get lost in the post?! Either way I can now legally launch. Whoopsie!"

Hi @HUGOBOSS, Hugo Boss here. Forgot to mention something! Last year I applied for a trademark for 'Boss La Cease en Desiste'. FYI: the opposition period for this ended on 27th Feb - did your cease and desist get lost in the post?! Either way I can now legally launch. Whoopsie! pic.twitter.com/dFBGh5YsRj — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 3, 2020

Meanwhile, a Sheffield man paid has tribute to the star by changing his name to Joe Lycett on Twitter.

Taking to the platform, the joker - whose name was formerly Mark Rofe - said: "I think @joelycett is a great name, and since he's now surrendered it and changed it to Hugo Boss, I thought I'd change my mine to Joe's. I couldn't have a world without a @joelycett".

It's clear that @HUGOBOSS HATES people using their name. Unfortunately for them this week I legally changed my name by deed poll and I am now officially known as Hugo Boss. All future statements from me are not from Joe Lycett but from Hugo Boss. Enjoy. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/IlDoCrfmaO — Hugo Boss (@joelycett) March 1, 2020

Speaking to the Metro, he said: "I think what Joe (Hugo) did was brilliant. I’m a big fan of his comedy and the work he does, so when I saw he had changed his name to Hugo therefore surrendering his former name Joe Lycett, I thought it I would change mine to Joe’s."

However, not all is as it seems.

The prankster, who is also known for buying a billboard in Manchester in order to secure a date, has only made an un-enrolled deed poll so far, and would have to apply to the Royal Courts of Justice to get it done officially. Apparently it only costs £36, so don't start getting ideas...

