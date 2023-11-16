Lisa Kudrow completes Friends cast's heartbreaking tributes to Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow has paid tribute to Matthew Perry. Picture: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The star, who played Phoebe Buffay in the hit 90s sitcom, has also shared a tribute to the late actor on Instagram.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lisa Kudrow has paid tribute to Matthew Perry.

The Friends star has taken to Instagram to commemorate the late actor, who died on 28th October aged 54 years old.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo of the pair together, with the caption: "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then…

"You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.

"Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY."

Kudrow added: "Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of “talking.”

"Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.

'Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have.

"Thank you for trusting me.

"Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you.

"Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew."

The 60-year-old star's post comes after Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer shared their tributes to their friend and castmate this week.

Le Blanc, who played Chandler's room mate and best friend Joey Tribbiani, wrote on Instagram: "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.

"It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love.

"And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Cox, who starred alongside Perry and became his wife in the show, wrote: "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say.

"He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Aniston shared an image of herself with the actor, alongside a text he sent her, alongside a pivotal scene from the last Friends episodes in which Chandler says his goodbyes to Rachel.

The post was accompanied by the caption: "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before."

She added: "We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply."

The Picture Perfect star continued: "He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. "

She concluded: "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?”

"Rest little brother.

"You always made my day…"

Schwimmer, who played Ross in the hit series, also shared his tribute to his friend and co-star, wrote: "Matty,

"Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.

"I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.

"And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.

"This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time."

Echoing Aniston's feelings, he added: "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around—

“Could there BE any more clouds?”

Matthew Perry was laid to rest on 3rd November 2023. Kudrow, Aniston, Cox, Schwimmer and LeBlanc were among 20 mourners at Perry's private funeral in the Hollywood Hills.

At the time of his shocking passing, the cast released a joint statement, which read: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.

"We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."