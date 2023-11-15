Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer pay tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have paid tribute to their late Friends co-star Matthew Perry. Picture: 1.Oliver Upton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images 2. Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Friends stars have share a post on their friend and co-star Matthew Perry, who died last month aged 54.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have shared a heartfelt tribute to the late Matthew Perry following his shocking death at 54.

The Friends actors - who played Rachel Green and Ross Geller in the famous sitcom - have each taken to social media to share a personal dedication about the late star.

Aniston shared an image of herself with the actor, alongside a text they shared together and a pivotal scene from the last Friends episodes in which Chandler says his goodbyes to Rachel.

The post was accompanied by the caption: "Oh boy this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before."

She added: "We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply."

The Picture Perfect star continued: "He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. "

She concluded: "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying “could you BE any crazier?”

"Rest little brother.

"You always made my day…"

Schwimmer, who played Ross in the hit series, also shared his tribute to his friend and co-star, wrote: "Matty,

"Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.

"I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.

"And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.

"This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time."

Echoing Aniston's feelings, he added: "I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around—

“Could there BE any more clouds?”

Schwimmer and Aniston's posts come shortly after their co-stars Courtney Cox and Matt LeBlanc's tributes.

Cox, who starred alongside Perry and became his wife in the show, write: "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say.

"He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Le Blanc, who played Chandler's room mate and best friend Joey Tribbiani, shared his own tribute on Instagram, writing: "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.

"It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love.

"And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Friends star Matthew Perry found dead aged 54

Matthew Perry was laid to rest on 3rd November 2023. Aniston, Cox, Schwimmer, Le Blanc and Lisa Kudrow - who completed the cast with her portrayal if Phoebe Buffay - were among 20 mourners at Perry's funeral in the Hollywood Hills.

At the time of his shocking passing, the cast released a joint statement, which read: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew.

"We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Meanwhile Matthew Perry's death certificate has been released and according to E! News, his cause of death remains “deferred”.