Matt LeBlanc pays tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry

Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry were Friends co-stars. Picture: 1. Alamy Stock Photo 2. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Friends actor, who played Joey Tribbiani in the hit 90s sitcom, has shared a heartbreaking tribute to his late friend and co-star.

Matt LeBlanc has paid tribute to his Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (14th November), the actor shared a series of images alongside the caption: "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.

"It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love.

"And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Friends star Matthew Perry found dead aged 54

Perry, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing in the sitcom, was found last month after an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home.

He was laid to rest on 3rd November.

The cause and manner of Perry's death are to be determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, following the completion of an autopsy with toxicology tests.

LeBlanc, along with four other Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow were among 20 mourners at Perry's funeral in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the Friends cast said in the statement released to the BBC.

"We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

