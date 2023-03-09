The celebrities and public figures we've lost in 2023
9 March 2023, 14:09
Radio X remembers the musicians, celebrities and other notable people that have passed away in 2023.
Please note: this is not an exhaustive list
Chaim Topol, actor
The Israeli actor, known simply as "Topol" was most famous for his star turn in the musical Fiddler On The Roof, but also appeared in the Bond film For Your Eyes Only and the 1980 version of Flash Gordon. He died on 8th March, aged 87.
Mystic Meg, astrologer
Born Margaret Lake in Accrington, Meg had a regular astrology column in the News Of The World and The Sun, before becoming a TV star during the BBC's National Lottery programmes between 1994 and 2000. She died on 9th March, aged 80.
Gary Rossington, musician
One of the founding members of the US rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rossington survived the 1977 plane crash that took the lives of three bandmates. The guitarist died on 5th March, aged 71.
Betty Boothroyd, politician
Baroness Boothroyd, MP and the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House Of Commons, died on 26th February aged 93.
Dickie Davies, TV presenter
The British TV presenter, best known for hosting ITV's World Of Sport in the 1970s and 80s, died on 19th February, aged 94.
Stella Stevens, actress
Stevens appeared alongside Elvis Presley (in Girls! Girls! Girls!, 1962), Jerry Lewis (in The Nutty Professor, 1964), The Secret Of My Success (1965) and The Poseidon Adventure (1972). She died on 17th February aged 84, of complications from Alzheimer's disease.
Lee Whitlock, actor
The star was best known for appearing in the TV series Shine On Harvey Moon, but also appeared in Grange Hill, Harry Enfield's Television Programme, A Touch Of Frost and even the video to Flowered Up's Weekender track. He died on 17th February, aged 54.
Raquel Welch, actress
The American actress famous for the films One Million Years BC and Fantastic Voyage died on 15th February, aged 82.
Trugoy the Dove, musician
David Jolicoeur aka Trygoy, Dave or Plug Two of De La Soul, died on 12th February 2023, aged just 54. He'd been diagnosed with congestive heart failure several years ago.
The man behind the classic British films Chariots Of Fire and Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes died on 10th February, aged 86.
Hugh Hudson, film director
Burt Bacharach, composer
The composer behind such hits as Walk On By, Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head, (They Long To Be) Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer and many, many more, died on 8th February aged 94.
Paco Rabanne, designer
The Spanish fashion designer died on 3rd February, aged 88.
Barrett Strong, musician
The American singer - best known for his hit Money (That's What I Want) - died on 29th January, aged 81. Strong went on to a hugely successful career as a songwriter for Motown and penned I Heard It Through The Grapevine, Papa Was A Rollin' Stone and many more.
Annie Wersching, actress
The US star of 24 and The Last Of Us died of cancer on 29th January, aged 45.
Lisa Loring, actress
The original Wednesday from The Addams Family died from a stroke on 28th January aged 64.
Tom Verlaine, musician
The frontman of the New York band Television died on 28th January, aged 73. They were best known for their album Marquee Moon.
Sylvia Syms, actress
The British actress who appeared in Ice Cold In Alex, Victim, The Tamarind Seed, The Queen and At Home With The Braithwaites died on 27th January, aged 89.
Cindy Williams, actress
The American actress, best known for her long-running role in the sitcom Laverne And Shirley, died on 25th January aged 75.
David Crosby, musician
The Californian musician was a founding member of The Byrds and the supergroup Crosby, Stills and Nash (and later, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young). He died on 18th January 2023, aged 81.
Gina Lollobrigida, actress
The Italian star of 1950s classics like The Hunchback Of Notre Dame and Solomon And Sheba, died on 16th January, aged 95. After she retired from acting, Lollobrigida had a successful career as a photojournalist.
Bruce Gowers, director
Gowers was responsible for Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody promo clip in 1975, which changed the way people thought about music videos. In long TV and film career, Gowers also worked on videos for The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, Genesis, 10cc, The Bee Gees, Journey and Sparks. He died on 15th January, aged 82.
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley
Lisa Marie Presley was the only daughter of Elvis Presley.
Her mother, Priscilla Presley, said: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.
"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."
She died on 12th January 2023, after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Jeff Beck, legendary guitarist
Jeff Beck rose to fame as part of the Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, before forming the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart.
The legendary guitarist died on 11th January 2023, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis.
Gianluca Vialli, former footballer and football manager
After playing for the likes of Chelsea and Italy's Juventus and Sampadoria, Gianluca Vialli managed Chelsea and Watford and worked with the national Italy team.
Gianluca - whose death was announced on 6th January - died after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Fay Weldon, author and playwright
The prolific author and playwright was best known for writing The Life And Loves Of A She Devil, which was turned into a TV series in 1986. Her body of work includes over 30 novels, short stories and plays written for radio, television and the theatre.
Fay Weldon CBE died peacefully on 4th January, aged 91.
Fred White, musician
The accomplished drummer backed up his brothers Maurice and Verdine White in Earth, Wind & Fire.
The band won six GRAMMYs, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and played the Super Bowl in halftime show in 2005.
Fred White died on 1st January 2023, at 67.
