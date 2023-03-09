The celebrities and public figures we've lost in 2023

Radio X remembers the musicians, celebrities and other notable people that have passed away in 2023.

Please note: this is not an exhaustive list

Chaim Topol, actor The Israeli actor, known simply as "Topol" was most famous for his star turn in the musical Fiddler On The Roof, but also appeared in the Bond film For Your Eyes Only and the 1980 version of Flash Gordon. He died on 8th March, aged 87. Topol in his most famous role, in Fiddler On The Roof (1971). Picture: UNITED ARTISTS / Album

Mystic Meg, astrologer Born Margaret Lake in Accrington, Meg had a regular astrology column in the News Of The World and The Sun, before becoming a TV star during the BBC's National Lottery programmes between 1994 and 2000. She died on 9th March, aged 80. Mystic Meg aka Margaret Lake. Picture: Alamy

Gary Rossington, musician One of the founding members of the US rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rossington survived the 1977 plane crash that took the lives of three bandmates. The guitarist died on 5th March, aged 71. Gary Rossington of Lynyrd Skynyrd performs at the Omni Coliseum on July 5, 1975 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Tom Hill/WireImage/Getty

Betty Boothroyd, politician Baroness Boothroyd, MP and the first woman to serve as Speaker of the House Of Commons, died on 26th February aged 93. Betty Boothroyd MP Speaker of the House of Commons July 2000. Picture: Alamy

Dickie Davies, TV presenter The British TV presenter, best known for hosting ITV's World Of Sport in the 1970s and 80s, died on 19th February, aged 94. Dickie Davies at the World Of Sport desk in 1979. Picture: Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

Stella Stevens, actress Stevens appeared alongside Elvis Presley (in Girls! Girls! Girls!, 1962), Jerry Lewis (in The Nutty Professor, 1964), The Secret Of My Success (1965) and The Poseidon Adventure (1972). She died on 17th February aged 84, of complications from Alzheimer's disease. Stella Stevens in 1962. Picture: Alamy

Lee Whitlock, actor The star was best known for appearing in the TV series Shine On Harvey Moon, but also appeared in Grange Hill, Harry Enfield's Television Programme, A Touch Of Frost and even the video to Flowered Up's Weekender track. He died on 17th February, aged 54.

Raquel Welch, actress The American actress famous for the films One Million Years BC and Fantastic Voyage died on 15th February, aged 82. Raquel Welch as the cavegirl Loana in One Million Years BC (1966). Picture: PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Trugoy the Dove, musician David Jolicoeur aka Trygoy, Dave or Plug Two of De La Soul, died on 12th February 2023, aged just 54. He'd been diagnosed with congestive heart failure several years ago. De La Soul in 1989: Vincent 'Maseo' Mason, Kelvin 'Posdnuos' Mercer, and David 'Trugoy' Jolicoeur. Picture: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

The man behind the classic British films Chariots Of Fire and Greystoke: The Legend of Tarzan, Lord of the Apes died on 10th February, aged 86. Hugh Hudson, film director Hugh Hudson, hard at work on Revolution in 1985. Picture: GOLDCREST-VIKING/WARNER BROS / Album / Alamy

Burt Bacharach, composer The composer behind such hits as Walk On By, Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head, (They Long To Be) Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer and many, many more, died on 8th February aged 94. Burt Bacharach won three Academy Awards and six Grammys in a long and memorable career. Picture: Allstar Picture Library Limited/Alamy Stock Photo

Paco Rabanne, designer The Spanish fashion designer died on 3rd February, aged 88. Paco Rabanne in January 1967. Picture: GettyRonald Dumont/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Barrett Strong, musician The American singer - best known for his hit Money (That's What I Want) - died on 29th January, aged 81. Strong went on to a hugely successful career as a songwriter for Motown and penned I Heard It Through The Grapevine, Papa Was A Rollin' Stone and many more. Barrett Strong at the time of his hit Money (That's What I Want), 1960. Picture: Gilles Petard/Redferns/Getty

Annie Wersching, actress The US star of 24 and The Last Of Us died of cancer on 29th January, aged 45. Annie Wersching at the Daytime Emmy Awards in 2007. Picture: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty

Lisa Loring, actress The original Wednesday from The Addams Family died from a stroke on 28th January aged 64. Lisa Loring as Wednesday Addams, January 1964. Picture: BC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Tom Verlaine, musician The frontman of the New York band Television died on 28th January, aged 73. They were best known for their album Marquee Moon. Tom Verlaine performing with Television at the Hammersmith Odeon, 28th May 1977. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

Sylvia Syms, actress The British actress who appeared in Ice Cold In Alex, Victim, The Tamarind Seed, The Queen and At Home With The Braithwaites died on 27th January, aged 89. Sylvia Syms arrives at the premier of The Queen in 2006. Picture: GettyMJ Kim/Getty Images

Cindy Williams, actress The American actress, best known for her long-running role in the sitcom Laverne And Shirley, died on 25th January aged 75. Cindy Williams in Laverne & Shirley, 1979. Picture: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

David Crosby, musician The Californian musician was a founding member of The Byrds and the supergroup Crosby, Stills and Nash (and later, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young). He died on 18th January 2023, aged 81. David Crosby, pictured in 1974. Picture: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Gina Lollobrigida, actress The Italian star of 1950s classics like The Hunchback Of Notre Dame and Solomon And Sheba, died on 16th January, aged 95. After she retired from acting, Lollobrigida had a successful career as a photojournalist. Gina Lollobrigida In The Hunchback Of Notre Dame, 1956. Picture: Allied Artists/Getty Images

Bruce Gowers, director Gowers was responsible for Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody promo clip in 1975, which changed the way people thought about music videos. In long TV and film career, Gowers also worked on videos for The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart, Genesis, 10cc, The Bee Gees, Journey and Sparks. He died on 15th January, aged 82. Bruce Gowers wins an Emmy for his work on American Idol in 2009. Picture: UPI / Alamy Stock Photo

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley Lisa Marie Presley in 2022. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Lisa Marie Presley was the only daughter of Elvis Presley. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, said: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known." She died on 12th January 2023, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Jeff Beck, legendary guitarist Jeff Beck rose to fame as part of the Yardbirds, where he replaced Eric Clapton, before forming the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart. The legendary guitarist died on 11th January 2023, aged 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis. Jeff Beck in 2022. Picture: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Gianluca Vialli, former footballer and football manager After playing for the likes of Chelsea and Italy's Juventus and Sampadoria, Gianluca Vialli managed Chelsea and Watford and worked with the national Italy team. Gianluca - whose death was announced on 6th January - died after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. Italy v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3. Picture: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Fay Weldon, author and playwright The prolific author and playwright was best known for writing The Life And Loves Of A She Devil, which was turned into a TV series in 1986. Her body of work includes over 30 novels, short stories and plays written for radio, television and the theatre. Fay Weldon CBE died peacefully on 4th January, aged 91. Oxford Literary Festival. Picture: David Levenson/Getty Images