Courteney Cox pays tribute to Friends co-star Matthew Perry

Courteney Cox pays tribute to Matthew Perry. Picture: 1. Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty 2. MEGA/GC Images

By Jenny Mensah

Cox is the latest Friends star to share a post on the late actor on social media, following his tragic passing at age 54.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Courteney Cox has paid tribute to Matthew Perry, following his tragic passing at age 54.

The Friends actors starred alongside each other as love interests for much of the show and Cox shared one of their most memorable scenes together.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday 14th November, she wrote: "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.

"When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.

"To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.

"In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say.

"He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Cox's dedication comes shortly after co-star Matt Le Blanc, who played Chandler's best friend Joey Tribbiani, shared his own tribute on Instagram, writing: "It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life.

"It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never.

"Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love.

"And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

LeBlanc, along with four other Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow were among 20 mourners at Perry's funeral in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month.

We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," the Friends cast said in the statement released to the BBC.

"We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able.

"For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."