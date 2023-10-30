Adele pauses Las Vegas show to pay tribute to Matthew Perry

Adele and the late Friends star Matthew Perry. Picture: 1. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD 2. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

By Jenny Mensah

The British singer-songwriter paused her Las Vegas show to pay tribute to the Friends star, who was found dead on the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adele has paid tribute to the late Matthew Perry at her recent Las Vegas gig.

The British singer-songwriter paused her gig in Sin City to talk about the actor, best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in Friends, who was sadly found dead of 'apparent drowning' on Saturday 28th October.

Speaking to the crowds, the 35-year-old singer told the crowd: "I’ll remember that character for the rest of my life. He’s probably the best comedic character of all time.”

The Someone Like You singer also admitted that although she didn't know the star and had "never met him in (her) life" she remembers her friend at school doing "the best" impression of his iconic character.

"One of my friends Andrew when I was, like, 12, did the best Chandler impression,” she said. “He would do it all the time to make us laugh and if any of us were having a bad day or feeling low he would just pretend to be Chandler.”

Adele also commended Perry for being so open about his addictions, adding: "He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave.”

Watch the moment, which was captured by the LA Times, below:

Adele paused her Vegas show to pay tribute to Matthew Perry on Saturday night.



Around Hollywood, Selma Blair, Mira Sorvino and more posted tributes to the “Friends” star on social media. Here’s what they had to say: https://t.co/A8aRhRLKZ0#SNL #Friends #ChandlerBing pic.twitter.com/Zv89QAQAdR — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 29, 2023

Tributes have continued to pour in for the Canadian-American actor, with people from across the world of entertainment sharing their shock and sadness at the news.

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's on/off girlfriend Janice in the hit series, wrote on Instagram: "What a loss.The world will miss you Matthew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Kathleen Turner, who played Bing's parent on Friends, says in a new interview that she is “very sad for Matthew” after learning of the Friends actor’s passing.

“He came to see one of my Broadway shows and he came backstage. When he saw me, he yelled out, ‘Hey dad’ and everyone thought it was pretty cool. I think it was for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”

She went on: "I liked him. He had a good sense of humour and a good heart. He liked other people, which, to me, is terribly important, especially for an actor.

“It’s extremely sad when you think about how young [he was] and a pity he couldn’t get more control."

Actress Mira Sorvino shared some words from the actor with the caption: "I want to leave Matthew Perry’s own words here as the way we remember him. There will never be another like him- he lit up so many hearts in so many ways. Godspeed to Paradise!"

I want to leave Matthew Perry’s own words here as the way we remember him. There will never be another like him- he lit up so many hearts in so many ways. Godspeed to Paradise! pic.twitter.com/rUYSeD7tW0 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane left shared a heartfelt statement, which said: "We will always cherish the joy, light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well… This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

“We will always cherish the joy, light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well… This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.”⁰⁰— ‘Friends’ co-creators Marta Kauffman & David Crane on Matthew Perry’s tragic passing pic.twitter.com/UCpZMiWTVg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 29, 2023

British comedian David Baddiel wrote an article about the star, which gushed: "It’s quite rare in a sitcom to see someone who’s got a very distinctive comic delivery.

"All those actors were brilliant at landing jokes, but Matthew Perry had a way of spinning lines so that he would land with different emphasis.

"That’s a very clever way of playing with language that I normally associate with great stand-ups."

Friends star Matthew Perry found dead aged 54

Gwyneth Paltrow shared his photo on Instagram, with the moving words: "I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer. He had shot the pilot of Friends but it had not aired yet. He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was. We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did. I am super sad today, as so many of us are. I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."

Tributes were also left outside the Friends flat in New York over the weekend.

Tributes for Matthew Perry outside the Friends apartment in New York. He was so loved. pic.twitter.com/yp044s4vuW — no context chandler bing (@NoContxtBing) October 30, 2023

Meanwhile, according to reports, the initial post mortem on the actors death is 'inconclusive'.