Fleetwood Mac announce "fully authorised" documentary coming to Apple TV+

The band's "trials and tribulations" are set to be explored in a new "fully authorised" documentary.

Fleetwood Mac are set to become the subject of a new 'fully authorised" and "definitive" documentary.

The Frank Marshall-directed film, which will stream on Apple TV+, will see the legendary band tell their "extraordinary story" in their own words.

An post on the band's official social channels, which referenced their 1977 album Rumours, read: "It’s not a Rumour. From director Frank Marshall, this Apple Original Films documentary will take you on the epic journey of the generation-defining Fleetwood Mac."

The official synopsis explains: “The film will explore how the band’s trials and tribulations, personal resilience, and musical dexterity combined to create songs that have stood the test of time and are enduring masterpieces. It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band’s uncommon alchemy — a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide.”

The film will include interviews with the band's surviving members - Stevie Nicks, 76, Mick Fleetwood, 77, John McVie, 78, and former guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, 75 -as well as never before seen footage and archival interviews with the late Christine McVie.

Apple TV+ said of the project: “The documentary will explore what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart.”

Frank Marshall commented: "I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about. Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real-time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”

The news will give Fleetwood Mac fans a chance to re-live some of the band's greatest moments, since the band have asserted they could never reform after Christine McVie's has passing.

The singer and songwriter sadly died on 30th November 2022, aged 79 and both Nicks and the band's co-founder Mick Fleetwood have explained why there is "no chance" of them getting back together.

Speaking to the LA Times at the GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles in 2023, the Dreams legend said: "I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris.

“I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

Speaking to MOJO this September, Nicks maintained: "Without Christine, no can do. There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work."

