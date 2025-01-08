Dancing on Ice 2025 line-up, start date, hosts & how to watch

Dancing on Ice 2025 line-up. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

The ITV celebrity skating competition is back for another year. Find out who's set to take part, who returns to host and when it starts.

Dancing on Ice has revealed its star-studded line-up for 2025.

The celebrity skating competition returns to ITV for its 17th series this year, with the likes of Ferne McCann, Sir Steve Redgrave, Michaela Strachan and Anton Ferdinand taking part.

January gets off to an cool start this weekend in more ways than one as 11 celebs will take to the rink to show of their skills on the ice.

So who else is in the line-up of Dancing on Ice 2025, who are their professional partners and when does it start?

Find out everything we know about the ice dancing competition so far.

When does Dancing on Ice 2025 start?

Dancing On Ice 2025 starts on Sunday 12th February on ITV1 and ITVX.

Who's in the Dancing on Ice 2025 line-up?

Get a breakdown of the confirmed cast so far in full below...

Ferne McCann, 34, TV personality & presenter, Instagram: @fernmccann

The TV personality and presenter, who's best known for being in The Only Way Is Essex, is partnered with Brendan Hatfield.

Ferne McCann will take part in Dancing on Ice 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Mollie Pearce, 22, Traitors s2, TV personality and model, Instagram: @mollie_pearcee

The former Traitors contestant and runner up of season 2 is hoping to get through to the end with pro skater Colin Grafton.

Mollie Pearce is in the DOI 2025 line-up. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Sir Steve Redgrave, 62, Former Olympic rower

The decorated former Olympic rower will be taking to the ice with Vicky Ogden, who appears in the show for her fifth series.

Sir Steve Redgrave will take to the ice on Dancing on Ice 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Corrie star Sam - who is best known for portrayinh the role of Chesney Brown on the ITV soap since 2003 - will be swapping the cobbles for the ice rink with the help of his pro skating partner Molly Lanaghan, who joins the show for her first time this year.

Sam Aston takes to the rink for Dancing on Ice 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Charlie Brooks, who's best known for playing Janine in EastEnders, will take to the ice with her professional partner Eric Radford, who also joins Dancing on Ice for the first time this year.

Charlie Brooks stars in Dancing on Ice 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Comedian Josh Jones will want to cause more than laughs on the ice with his professional partner Tippy Packhard.

Josh Jones joins Dancing on Ice 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Anton Ferdinand,39, Former footballer and pundit, Instagram: @anton_ferdinand5:

The pundit and former footballer will hope his dribbling skills translate to the ice with his Dancing on Ice partner Annette Dytrt, who returns for her second series.

Anton Ferdinand is part of the DOI 2025 line-up. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Healey, who's best known for the role of Janeece Bryant in BBC school seires Waterloo Road, is partnered with Andy Buchanan.

Chelsee Healey will take part in Dancing on Ice 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Dan Edgar, 34, TOWIE, TV personality, Instagram: @danedgar

The TOWIE star is hoping he can do well in the competition, where he's paired up with pro Vanessa James.

Dan Edgar joins Dancing on Ice 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Chris Taylor, 34, Love Island, TV personality, Instagram: @christophertaylorofficial

Love Island Star turned TV personality will compete in the celebrity competition with much-loved pro Vanessa Bauer.

Chris Taylor will take part in Dancing on Ice 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Michaela Strachan, 58, TV presenter, Instagram: @strachan.michaela

The TV presenter hope her former dancing skills will come in handy when she competes in DOI with pro skater Mark Hanretty, who returns for his 12th series.

Michaela Strachan is in the line-up for 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Why is Sarah Storey not on Dancing on Ice?

Sadly Dame Sarah Storey was forced to pull out of the competition after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals.

Sharing an images of herself on Instagram in a cast, the British Paralympic cyclist and swimmer wrote: "Absolutely gutted to have my Dancing on Ice training interrupted in this way - just as my first routine with @slongchambon was really coming together!

"An awkward stumble and fall with my left foot stuck on the ice sadly led to me fracturing my left ankle."

She continued: "Whilst I can’t wear my left skating boot in time to take to the ice in January, I’m working with the team at ITV to come up with a plan for what’s next and I’ll always be the biggest cheerleader of the awesome group that is the Class of 2025"

Who's hosting Dancing on Ice 2025?

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern return as hosts of Dancing On Ice this year. Mulhern has been in the role since 2022 after taking on the position from Philip Schofield.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern return to host Dancing On Ice 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Who are the Dancing on Ice 2025 judges?

This year sees the return of figure skating champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean alongside Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo.

Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo return as Dancing On Ice 2025 judges. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Torvill and Dean are British ice dancers and former British, European, Olympic, and World champions, best known for their 1984 Olympic free dance skated to Maurice Ravel's Boléro, which made them the highest-scoring figure skaters of all time for a single programme.

Torvill and Dean return as head judges to Dancing on Ice 2025. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

South African Latin dance champion Mabuse is best known for being a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, but she's also featured on its German equivalent Let's Dance and has appeared on Dancing on Ice since 2022.

Ashley Banjo is a dancer, choreographer, and television personality and the leader of the street dance troupe Diversity, who won the third season of Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

