Companion: The robot comedy horror thriller with a little bit of heart

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the official trailer for the love story with a difference and find out what we thought.

You'd be forgiven for not knowing Companion exists. This comedy thriller - starring Jack Quaid and Sophie Thatcher as Josh and his robot girlfriend Iris - has gone somewhat under the radar.

However, it's not too late to get clued up on the Drew Hancock-directed rom com-meets horror with a twist, as its freshly out in cinemas this week. Watch the trailer for Companion above, find out who else stars in the film and read what we thought of it.

Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher stars as Iris in Companions. Picture: YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

When is Companion released?

Companion is released in cinemas on Friday 31st January 2025.

Who stars in Companion?

Companion sees Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games, The Boys) star as Josh, alongside Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman) as Iris. They're joined by Lukas Gage (Smile 2, Euphoria, The White Lotus) as Patrick, Megan Suri (Never Have I ever, Atypical) as Kat, Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, Blue Beetle) as Eli and Rupert Friend (The Death of Stalin, Pride & Prejudice) as Sergei.

Companion is out in cinemas now. Picture: Warner Bros.

What is Companion about?

A synopsis for the film reads: "A weekend getaway turns bloody and violent when a subservient android that's built for human companionship goes haywire."

However, as you can imagine - the story isn't quite as simple as it makes out and there are a few mini twists and turns to keep the audience entertained.

Companion review:

If you're a fan of stylish dystopian thrillers with a twist like The Stepford Wives or Don't Worry Darling, Companion might just be up your street. Set in the modern day, or we suppose the near future, the film sees Josh (Jack Quaid) invite his girlfriend Iris (Sophie Thatcher) for a weekend getaway with his friends. However, it's revealed pretty soon into the film that all is not what it seems and that Iris is in fact a robot created to serve Josh's needs. While that seems like a straight forward premise, there are a few more but twists and turns that make the movie slightly less predictable than you might imagine. Arguably more comedy than thriller or horror, there's a few moments that will illicit a chuckle from the audience, but embedded into the heart of the film is its social commentary. As with many films of its ilk, you're never too far from a situation painfully close to the discourse of the day, which does make for some sloppy and hackneyed writing. For an example of this - look no further than Josh's 'nice guy' monologue. Still, however it could be slightly improved, it's hard to deny that the film is entertaining. And at 1 hour and 73 minutes long, Companion is a digestible and fun-sized enough to dedicate an evening to. Plus it's not bad to look at either...

3/5

Companion | Official Trailer

