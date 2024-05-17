Becoming Led Zeppelin documentary set to come to cinemas

17 May 2024, 14:04 | Updated: 17 May 2024, 14:06

Led Zeppelin in 1973
Led Zeppelin in 1973. Picture: Getty
Radio X

By Radio X

The Bernard MacMahon documentary on the legendary band has been acquired by Sony Classics Pictures in North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

A documentary on Led Zeppelin is set to hit cinemas.

Bernard MacMahon's Becoming Led Zeppelin - which charts the iconic band's rise to stardom has been acquired by Sony Classic Pictures in North and Latin America, in Southeast Asia (except for Japan) and in the Middle East.

Though a release date is yet to be confirmed, details of what to expect from the film - which was first aired as a rough cut at Venice Film Festival in 2021 - have been shared.

According to Variety, the feature length documentary now now boasts “a brand-new sound mix (and) newly unearthed material from the archives of all four band members.”

Despite Led Zep - comprised of vocalist Robert Plant, guitarist Jimmy Page, bassist and keyboardist John Paul Jones and their late drummer Jon Bonham - forming in London, details on a deal including the UK and Europe is yet to be announced.

Filmmaker MacMahon said in a press release: "'Becoming Led Zeppelin' is a film that no one thought could be made. The band’s meteoric rise to stardom was swift and virtually undocumented. Through an intense search across the globe and years of restoration of the visual and audio archive found, this story is finally able to be told.”

Fans can expect "unprecedented access" to the band, in what marks "the first and only time they have participated in a documentary in 50 years."

The doc will also include new interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, plus archive footage of the late drummer John Bonham - who tragically died in 1980, aged just 32 years old.

