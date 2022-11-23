Bones and All: Coming-of-age cannibalism with plenty of heart, blood and guts

Bones and All is in cinemas now. Picture: MGM

By Jenny Mensah

The bloodthirsty adaptation, starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell, hits cinemas this week. Find out what we thought of it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bones and All is soon becoming one of the most talked about films of the year - and with good reason.

With a Silver Lion and Marcello Mastroianni Award already under its belt and early comparisons to the likes of True Romance and Bonnie and Clyde, the romance-meets-horror directed by Luca Guadagnino has been garnering plenty of attention ahead of its release.

Starring boy du jour Timothée Chalamet and relative newcomer Taylor Russell this on-screen adaptation of Camille DeAngelis' novel about cannibals might make you lose your appetite, but will it leave you feeling satisfied?

Find out everything you need to know about Bones and All, including when its released and whether its worth a watch in our review.

READ MORE: Avatar 2: Release date, trailers, cast and what to expect from The Way of Water

When is Bones and All released?

Bones and All is in cinemas from 23rd November 2022.

Who stars in Bones and All?

Bones and All stars Timothée Chalamet as Lee and Taylor Russell as Maren Yearly.

The film also includes performances from Mark Rylance as Sully, Chloë Sevigny as Maren's mother Janelle Yearly and André Holland as her father Frank Yearly.

Bones and All is out now. Picture: MGM

Bones and All review:

Bones and All is a film you probably never thought you needed to see, but will probably be glad you did. Not one for the faint-hearted, Luca Guadagnino's adaptation of Camille DeAngelis' novel pulls no punches and puts audiences right at the forefront of some pretty gory scenes.

If you don't like blood or guts... or want to see people devouring human guts either, then this probably isn't for you. But, beyond the squeamish and at times vomit-inducing visceral depictions of cannibalism is a wistful love story with some beautiful sights and sounds to boot.

Timothée Chalamet does such a convincing job as Lee that it's almost impossible to think who else could have played the role and Taylor Russell's Maren is believable, impressive and clearly deserving of the Marcello Mastroianni Award.

Mark Rylance's Sully is both compelling and uncomfortable in equal measure and Chloë Sevigny delivers the goods in her brief but powerful performance as Maren's mother.

So much more than just a gory teen movie, Bones and All is a coming-of-age romance full of heart (and blood and guts) that's definitely worth a watch... If you can stomach it.

Yes, Bones and All may put you off your dinner, but it certainly won't leave you feeling unsatisfied.

4/5

What is the story behind Bones and All?

Bones and all tells the story of two young cannibals who cross each other's path and fall in love. It follows Maren (Taylor Russell), who has been abandoned by her father as she searches for her long-lost mother and sees her grow from a young teenager into womanhood, guided by the equally lost and troubled Lee (Timothée Chalamet).

As the pair try to find each other and themselves, they come across a host of obstacles and strange characters until one eventually threatens the world they've strived to build together.

What age rating is Bones and All?

Bones and All is unsurprisingly rated R for it's bloody and violent scenes of cannabalism.

Is Bones and All based on a book?

Yes, Bones and All was originally a book created by Camille DeAngelis. The original story differs somewhat from the film as there is a more supernatural and sci-fi element to the cannibals, who are instead called "ghouls". In the book, Maren's character is also searching for her father, not her mother.

Where was Bones and All filmed?

The was filmed around Ohio, Cincinnati and Kentucky.

Bones and All is available to watch in cinemas now.