A Bruce Springsteen concert documentary is coming to Disney+: Everything we know

A Bruce Springsteen tour documentary has been announced. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band is confirmed for release on Hulu and Disney+ this October.

A new Bruce Springsteen concert documentary is set to hit our TV screens this Autumn.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band - is set to cover the New Jersey icon's current tour - and is due to be released on Disney+ and Hulu in October and Hulu in October, with a firm release date still to be announced.

The documentary - which is helmed by Springsteen's longtime collaborator Thom Zimmy - will include footage of several of the gigs on the tour, as well as a behind the scenes look at the band's intimate rehearsals, as well as archive footage and new interviews with the band.

A press release explains that Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band “opens a new door to Springsteen’s creative process for fans around the world, sharing fly-on-the-wall footage of band rehearsals and special moments backstage — as well as hearing from Springsteen himself.”

It adds: "These conversations follow Springsteen closely as he develops the story he wants to tell with this tour’s setlist — interspersed with rare archival clips of the E Street Band, underscoring themes of life, loss, mortality and community. In this way, it serves as an essential and never-before-seen chapter in an autobiographical series spanning Springsteen’s memoir Born to Run, Springsteen on Broadway, and the films Western Stars and Letter to You.”

The news comes after it was confirmed that The Bear star Jeremy White will portray Bruce Springsteen in a an upcoming biopic titled Deliver Me From Nowhere, which is directed by Scott Cooper.

Bruce Springsteen pays tribute to Shane MacGowan in Ireland

Bruce Springsteen continues his UK and Ireland dates with a date in Cork and Dublin on 16th and 18th May respectively, before heading to Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

The Boss will then travel to the English capital to play two shows at London's Wembley Stadium on 25th and 27th July, where his UK dates will come to a close.

What are Bruce Springsteen's 2024 UK & Ireland dates?

5th May: Principality Stadium - Cardiff, UK

9th May: Boucher Road - Belfast, NI

12th May: Nowlan Park - Kilkenny, IE

16th May: Páirc Uí Chaoimh - Cork, IE

19th May: Croke Park - Dublin, IE

22nd May Stadium of Light - Sunderland, UK

25th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

27th July: Wembley Stadium - London, UK

Visit brucespringsteen.net/tour for his full live dates and how to buy tickets.