See Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere biopic

Jeremy Allen White and Bruce Springsteen in 1984. Picture: Brian Bowen Smith/Disney via Getty Images, LGI Stock/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Bear actor will take on the role of The Boss in a new biopic titled Deliver Me From Nowhere.

The first look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen has been revealed.

The Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning star of The Bear is set to play the Dancing In The Dark legend in a new biopic, entitled Deliver Me From Nowhere, which is coming to the big screen next year.

This week, 20th Century studios shared the first image of the actor as The Boss along side the caption: "Jeremy Allen White is Bruce Springsteen in #DeliverMeFromNowhere. Coming to theaters in 2025."

Jeremy Allen White is Bruce Springsteen in #DeliverMeFromNowhere. Coming to theaters in 2025. pic.twitter.com/T5qG9SIvrc — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) October 28, 2024

As previously reported by Deadline, Deliver Me from Nowhere - which is based on Waren Zanes' 2023 book of the same name - will focus on Springsteen at a pivotal moment of his career and the creation of his seminal 1982 album, Nebraska.

A statement from Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau said: "Warren Zanes’ Deliver Me From Nowhere is one of the best books ever written about Bruce Springsteen and his music.

"Bruce and I are thrilled that Scott Cooper has chosen to write and direct the film based on that book — we think he’s the perfect filmmaker for the job. Scott, with producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson at The Gotham Group, and Scott Stuber are bringing together a superb team to ensure that this project has the vision and soul that have been the hallmark of Bruce’s 55-year career. We’re thrilled to have the wholehearted commitment and support of the entire team at 20th and Disney.”

After a huge 2024, where he embarked on a world tour and became a Fellow of The Ivors Academy, the iconic New Jersey rocker is set for dates in 2025 and expanded his European run with shows in Manchester and Liverpool.

The Born In The U.S.A rocker will now play two shows at Manchester's Co-Op Live on 17th and 20th May as well as a show at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on 4 June 2025.

Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run at Wembley Stadium

See Bruce Springsteen's UK & European dates for 2025:

17th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live - On-sale: Oct. 11 at 10am BST

20th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live - On-sale: Oct. 11 at 10am BST

24th May - Lille, France - Stade Pierre Mauroy - On-sale: Oct. 7 at 10am CEST

31st May - Marseille, France - Orange Velodrome (rescheduled from May 25, 2024)

4th June - Liverpool, England - Anfield Stadium - On-sale: Oct. 11 at 10am BST

11th June - Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion - On-sale: Oct. 9 at 10am CEST

15th June - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany (rescheduled from May 28, 2024)

18th June - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park - On-sale: Oct. 9 at 10am CEST

21st June - San Sebastian, Spain - Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta) - On-sale: Oct. 8 at 10am CEST

27th June - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena - On-sale: Oct. 9 at 10am CEST

30th June - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 1, 2024)

3rd July - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 3, 2024)

Bruce Springsteen Ivors Fellowship acceptance speech

