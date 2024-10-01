Bruce Springsteen expands 2025 European run with dates in Manchester & Liverpool

Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band have announced fresh dates. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Born in the U.S.A icon will be also play his rescheduled dates in Marseille, Prague and Milan as well as new shows in France, Italy, Spain and Germany.

Bruce Springsteen has announced fresh dates for next year

The Dancing In The Dark legend and his E-Street Band have expanded their 2025 European tour run, with eight new shows added to previously rescheduled dates in Marseille, Prague and Milan.

The New Jersey icon will now play two shows at Manchester's Co-Op Live on 17th and 20th May respectively as well as a show at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on 4 June 2025.

See the full European dates and find out how to buy tickets below.

Bruce Springsteen's UK & European dates for 2025:

17th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live - On-sale: Oct. 11 at 10am BST

20th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live - On-sale: Oct. 11 at 10am BST

24th May - Lille, France - Stade Pierre Mauroy - On-sale: Oct. 7 at 10am CEST

31st May - Marseille, France - Orange Velodrome (rescheduled from May 25, 2024)

4th June - Liverpool, England - Anfield Stadium - On-sale: Oct. 11 at 10am BST

11th June - Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion - On-sale: Oct. 9 at 10am CEST

15th June - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany (rescheduled from May 28, 2024)

18th June - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park - On-sale: Oct. 9 at 10am CEST

21st June - San Sebastian, Spain - Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta) - On-sale: Oct. 8 at 10am CEST

27th June - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena - On-sale: Oct. 9 at 10am CEST

30th June - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 1, 2024)

3rd July - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 3, 2024)

How to buy tickets:

Visit brucespringsteen.net for more info and to buy tickets.

