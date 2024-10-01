Bruce Springsteen expands 2025 European run with dates in Manchester & Liverpool
1 October 2024, 14:14 | Updated: 1 October 2024, 14:20
The Born in the U.S.A icon will be also play his rescheduled dates in Marseille, Prague and Milan as well as new shows in France, Italy, Spain and Germany.
Bruce Springsteen has announced fresh dates for next year
The Dancing In The Dark legend and his E-Street Band have expanded their 2025 European tour run, with eight new shows added to previously rescheduled dates in Marseille, Prague and Milan.
The New Jersey icon will now play two shows at Manchester's Co-Op Live on 17th and 20th May respectively as well as a show at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on 4 June 2025.
See the full European dates and find out how to buy tickets below.
Bruce Springsteen's UK & European dates for 2025:
- 17th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live - On-sale: Oct. 11 at 10am BST
- 20th May - Manchester, England - Co-op Live - On-sale: Oct. 11 at 10am BST
- 24th May - Lille, France - Stade Pierre Mauroy - On-sale: Oct. 7 at 10am CEST
- 31st May - Marseille, France - Orange Velodrome (rescheduled from May 25, 2024)
- 4th June - Liverpool, England - Anfield Stadium - On-sale: Oct. 11 at 10am BST
- 11th June - Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion - On-sale: Oct. 9 at 10am CEST
- 15th June - Prague, Czech Republic - Airport Letnany (rescheduled from May 28, 2024)
- 18th June - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park - On-sale: Oct. 9 at 10am CEST
- 21st June - San Sebastian, Spain - Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta) - On-sale: Oct. 8 at 10am CEST
- 27th June - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena - On-sale: Oct. 9 at 10am CEST
- 30th June - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 1, 2024)
- 3rd July - Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium (rescheduled from June 3, 2024)
How to buy tickets:
Visit brucespringsteen.net for more info and to buy tickets.
Bruce Springsteen - Born To Run at Wembley Stadium
