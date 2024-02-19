BAFTA responds after Matthew Perry is left out from In Memoriam segment

Matthew Perry at CBS' 2014 Summer TCA Tour Portraits. Picture: Christopher Polk/CBS via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The late Friends actor was missing from the heartfelt tribute section of the awards show on Sunday.

BAFTA has issued a statement after viewers were upset after Matthew Perry appeared to be missing from their In Memoriam segment at their awards, which took place at London's Royal Festival Hall this weekend.

The entertainment world was left shocked and saddened over the news of the Friends star's death on 28th October 2023, aged 54 years old.

The star-studded awards show, which took place last night (Sunday 18th February) paid tribute to many stars of the screen, who lost their lives in the past year, in a special segment, which was accompanied by a performance of Cyndi Lauper's Time After Time by Hannah Waddingham.

However, after fans were left upset by the omission of Perry - best known for the role of Chandler Bing in the hit 90s sitcom - the organisation clarified that the actor would be honoured at the TV BAFTAs instead.

They said: "We confirm he will be honoured in our forthcoming Bafta television awards in May, and on the in memoriam section on our website."

Though Perry was best known for his role in Friends, he also starred in films, such as Fools Rush In (1997), The Whole Nine Yards (2000) its sequelThe Whole Ten Yards (2004), and 17 Again (2009).

Figures who were honoured in last night's segment included Jane Nirkin, Carl Weathers, Julian Sands, Tom Wilkinson, Tina Turner, Sir Michael Gambon and more.

See a snippet of the moving moment below:

omg hannah waddingham, you and that beautiful voice of yours has me absolutely sobbing 😭 #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/pMRKmw326E — daisy (@weltonsmac) February 18, 2024

Oppenheimer was the big winner of the night, picking up seven awards in total with Cillian Murphy being scooping uo the Leading Actor role and Christopher Nolan taking home the prize for Best Director.

Robert Downey Jr also won best supporting actor for playing Lewis Strauss, head of the Atomic Energy Commission in the years after the Second World War.

Emma Stone won the gong for Leading Actress in Poor Things and Samantha Morton was honoured with the BAFTA fellowship.

See the full list of winners below:

BAFTAs 2024 winners: