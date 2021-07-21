Who is Abigail Rawlings? The Love Island star's age, job and Instagram revealed

Love Island Bombshell Abigail Rawlings. Picture: ITV

By Jenny Mensah

The Love Island villa is getting three new bombshells tonight and one of them is Abigail Rawlings. Find out more about her here.

The Love Island villa is about to heat up again as three new bombshells are set to head in on Wednesday (21 July) night.

Tyler Cruickshank and Georgia Townend will strut into the villa alongside Abigail Rawlings in an attempt to bag their favourite contestants.

Self-confessed "relationship girl" Abigail is going into the villa in the hopes of finding love, but who has she got her eye on?

From her age and occupation to her Instagram handle, find out everything we know about Abigail Rawlings here.

How old is Love Island's Abigail Rawlings and where is she from?

Abigail is 27 years old and lives in Bournemouth, although she's originally from Beaconsfield.

What does Abigail do for a job?

Abigail is a tattoo artist, which she's now been doing for around eight years.

"I got my apprenticeship when I was 18, she revealed. "I was at uni at the time and I dropped out to become a tattooist - my mum was livid! I’ve been doing it now for eight years. Most of my tattoos are done by other people but I’ve got a portrait of my dog on my leg which I did myself.

"I’ve got loads of little stamps on my other ankle of things which are memories of things that have happened in my life where I want to dedicate the moment. "

What is Abigail's Instagram handle?

You can find Abigail on her personal instagram at @abigaillouiserawlings. She also shows off her work as a tattoo artist at @abigaillouisetattoo.

Who does Abigail like on Love Island?

Abigail has got her eye on Toby and isn't afraid to take him, but also has Teddy and Aaron in her sights. "I really like Toby," she said. "I’m going to steal him from Chloe at the first chance I have. If that doesn’t work out, I like Teddy as well and Aaron."

When it came to who she thinks she'll get on with out of the girls, she said: "I love Liberty - I think she’s amazing. Kaz is a vibe. I think Faye is cool."

Who are her celeb crushes?

Abigail's celeb crushes include Justin Bieber, because of how he loves his wife Hailey, and Zac Efron in his older years.

What is she looking for in the villa?

Self-confessed "relationship girl" Abigail says she's not scared of commitment, adding: "I seem to enjoy life more when I’m with someone, someone to do stuff with."

What else should we know about her?

Abigail has tattooed Ashley Walters from Top Boy and she has a pet dog called Zeus.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.