Here's the lowdown on Love Island 2021

Love Island is set to return to our screens this summer. Picture: ITV2 / Instagram

Love Island is set to return to our screens this summer - promising more fake tan, brilliant white veneers and shameless flirting than you can shake a stick at!

It's hard to grasp that Winter Love Island was only last year, but we can assure you it was (yes, it's mad).

But after a year hiatus, the original, summer edition is returning to our screens and promises to be even bigger than those that came before it.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island 2021 - including its start date, rumoured cast, teaser trailer, host and location.

When does Love Island 2021 start?

Fans will be pleased to know that there's not much longer to wait, as Love Island will be returning to our screens on Monday, June 28.

Confirming the news back in March, ITV's Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said: "There’s so much to look forward to on ITV this spring and into summer, with the Euros and the return of Love Island, but much more besides."

Will Laura Whitmore be presenting the dating show?

While they've recently welcomed the arrival of their baby girl, Laura Whitmore and her hubby Iain Stirling will be returning for this year's Love Island.

Whitmore will be hosting in front of the camera, while Iain will be narrating this series' drama as it happens - and putting his own spin on it, of course!

Where is this year's Love Island being filmed?

While the exact filming location for Love Island's 2021 summer series has yet to be announced, the show's commissioner Amdanda Starvi said: "Mallorca is very much the home of Love Island."

Speaking about whether this year's show will live up to the previous seasons, she added that it will "definitely be the Love Island viewers know and love."

Rumoured contestants include:

Aimee-Rose Francis

A Chelsea-based influencer with 85.5k followers

Holly Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay's daughter is already a huge hit on TikTok, and there's no doubt she could have provided the villa with some entertaining challenges and dance moves. However, a Ramsay rep told The Mirror: "This is not true. Holly has no interest in joining the show although she has been approached many times."

Toluwa Adepeju

The 25-year-old doctor has apparently been approached by the show's creators for this year's summer series.

Alexis Bailey

The 21-year-old Miss Manchester runner-up is also rumoured to be heading to the villa this year.

Ellis Iyayi

London-based model Ellis could also be in the running this year - especially as he's already got an impressive Insta following of 263k.

Jay Munro

Former footballer and contestant on The Voice Australia Jay Munro is also said to be a potential cast member of Love Island 2021. A source even told the Daily Star: "Jay will be the one all the girls will be chasing. Just like Tommy Fury, he's a sportsman, in good shape and has dreamy looks. The brown-haired hunk has already proven his chops on TV."

Can I still apply for Love Island 2021?

You sure can! Applications will remain open until ITV2 announces a closing date for series seven.

In order to apply for this year's show, you must:

Be 18 or over

Not associated with Motion, the Broadcaster or ITV group (including an employee or a relative of an employee

Hold a passport that is valid until at least February 2022

Be exclusively available to participate in the show for a minimum of ten executive weeks

Here is a list of the full T&Cs, as well as the application form.

Love Island 2021 starts on ITV2 on Monday, June 28.