Who is Tyler Cruickshank? The Love Island star's age, job and Instagram handle revealed

Who is Tyler Cruickshank? The Love Island star's age, job and Instagram handle revealed. Picture: ITV2 / Instagram

Heading into the Love Island villa tonight is new bombshell, Tyler Cruickshank.

As seasoned fans will know, the hit ITV2 show loves to mix things up every so often by adding a few new contestants to the mix.

Joining this year's line-up - along with newcomers Georgia Townend and Abigail Rawlings - is Tyler Cruickshank.

Here's everything you need to know about the Love Island 2021 star - including his age, job and Instagram handle.

Who is Tyler Cruickshank and how old is he?

Tyler is a 26-year-old from Croydon.

According to his bio, Tyler has been single for about three years now - and is "still looking for someone".

Describing his personality, Tyler said, "I’m really competitive so the challenge aspect I do like."

He also added: "I want to get out there in my shorts and show my abs." Lovely!

When asked how his friends would describe him, Tyler responded: "confident. But on the flip side very caring, put people first, I always put people first. Family would say very well-mannered, very polite. I'm down-to-earth and up for a laugh."

What does Tyler do for a living?

The Love Island bombshell works as an estate agent - though whether or not he can sell himself in the villa has yet to be revealed.

Of course, current Islander Faye is a lettings manager, so perhaps the two will hit it off?

He's already hinted that he's been eyeing her up, commenting: "She’s a fiery-ish sort of character. She sticks up for her friends and for herself. I don’t think there’ll ever be a dull moment with her."

That said, he said Kaz has "so much energy about her" and that he believes "if you were feeling down, Kaz would be the person to uplift you."

Well, well, well!

Is he on Instagram?

He sure he is! You can follow Tyler on the 'Gram @tylercruickshank_ for shirtless snaps, travel photos and pictures with his pals.

What's he said about going on Love Island?

Tyler believes he'll bring "more energy" to the Love Island villa. "I’m a person that doesn’t take myself too seriously," he said, "I like messing about. I like jokes. I’m not just going to be there just lazing around. I’ll be up doing this, doing that, playing games. I’m really good at sports."

Love Island airs on ITV2 weeknights and Saturdays from 9pm.