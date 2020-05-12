Tom DeLonge: "Of course" I'll play with Blink 182 again

Tom DeLonge has spoken about the possibility of reuniting with Blink 182. Picture: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

The All The Small Things rocker has revealed that it's all about timing when it comes to reuniting with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker.

Tom DeLonge has talked about the possibility of a Blink 182 reunion.

The former Blink 182 member founded the band with Mark Hoppus and drummer Scott Raynor in 1992 - with the drummer then replaced by Travis Barker.

However, he left the band in 2015 and was soon replaced by Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, who with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker went on to release albums California in 2016 and NINE in 2019.

The musicians have been asked about the chances of the classic line-up reuniting, and have given differing answers, but now DeLonge seems to have breathed new hope into Blink fans about the chances of them playing together again.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the rocker mused: "Everyone wants to know, “Are you guys gonna play again?” Yeah, of course we are. We just gotta figure out the timing, how it works for everybody.

"Right now Angels and Airwaves is on a roll. We’re getting ready to put out the best record we’ve ever made. So I’m really busy with that."

The rocker recently shared a throwback image of himself in the band (above), with the caption: "I started blink-182 when I was 16 … It has given me every opportunity I have ever had, and gifted me some legendary friendships that I still have to this very day."

Asked what brought it on, he told the outlet: "Well I think that particular one, I was going through old photos and saw some old photos and just felt like it. You know, I talk to Mark and Travis every so often. I just talked to Mark the other day, and I talk to Travis about every week or two. And you know, I was feeling a little sentimental, but there’s no hidden message there or anything."

Blink 182 currently consist of Matt Skiba, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. Picture: Press

Co-founder Hoppus last talked about the chances of DeLonge joining the band with us back in 2019.

Asked by Radio X's Polly James if the bromance between them is alive and well, Hoppus revealed: "I talked to him not too long ago, a couple of months [ago] right before we left to go out on this [Enema of the State anniversary] tour, actually."

He added: "He's good. Very Happy. He seems like he's in a good place."

Quizzed if we would ever see DeLonge back in the band's line-up again, the Dammit singer replied: "I don't know. Never say never.

"I don't know. We haven't even talked about it. Like I said, he's very happy with what he's doing and we're very happy with what we're doing and we'll see what the future holds."



It's not stopped DeLonge teasing Blink fans, last year sharing a video of the band's All The Small Things single being played at a baseball game, while also sharing a video of himself lip-synching to I Miss You.

