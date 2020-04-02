Blink 182 ask fans to send in social distancing vids for Happy Days video

2 April 2020, 10:42

The pop punk rockers have asked fans to share videos of that they're up to while social distancing at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Blink 182 want their fans to feature in their Happy Days video.

Taking to social media, the California punk rockers - who are comprised of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba - have asked fans to show us what they're up to during this time of social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Get the latest NHS advice on Coronavirus

They explain in a sign-up form: "Are you stuck at home? This is an unprecedented time that’s got everyone wishing for happy days, so we had an idea. Let’s make a music video to show how you’re spending your social distancing time."

They continued: "Show us what you’re up to - singing, cooking, excessive hand washing, attempting TikTok dances - we want to see it all!! Submit your video clips and we’ll use our favorites to make a video for ‘Happy Days.’

"#HappyDays"

Listen to Blink's Happy Days single here:

VIDEO: Will Blink 182 ever tour Australia again?

Blink 182 aren't the only bands are or artists creating in these strange and unprecedented times.

Last month saw U2 frontman Bono write a song, which he shared on St. Patrick's Day.

Circa Waves even created and performed an original song inspired by coronavirus as part of Radio X's Phone Covers.

VIDEO: Mark Hoppus corrects misheard lyrics to Blink 182's What's My Age Again?

Latest On Radio X

Marilyn Manson and star of Netflix's Tiger King Joe Exotic

Marilyn Manson reveals King Tiger star Joe Exotic asked him for a political endorsement
Adam Schlesinger at Vulture Festival in 2016

Tom Hanks leads tributes to Stacy's Mom writer Adam Schlesinger, who died after contracting COVID-19

Coronavirus: Stacy's Mom songwriter Adam Schlesinger dies after testing positive for COVID-19
Paul McCartney Conspiracy Theory

The most famous musical conspiracy theories and hoaxes

Features

Kings of Leon

Who are Kings of Leon named after?

Kings of Leon

Festival names - are they real or not?

QUIZ: Is this the name of a real festival or not?

Quizzes

Latest Videos

Samuel L. Jackson tells public to "stay the f*** at home"

WATCH: Samuel L. Jackson tells fans to "stay the f**k at home" in dramatic reading
Pippa Taylor, Andi Peters and Chris Moyles

WATCH: Pippa ordered 120 eggs and Chris Moyles can't get over it

The Chris Moyles Show

Kings of Leon press image

WATCH: Kings of Leon share emotional acoustic track Going Nowhere

Kings of Leon

Karl Pilkington revives Rockbusters quiz for fans during lockdown

Karl Pilkington revives Rockbusters for fans during lockdown