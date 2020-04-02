Blink 182 ask fans to send in social distancing vids for Happy Days video

The pop punk rockers have asked fans to share videos of that they're up to while social distancing at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Blink 182 want their fans to feature in their Happy Days video.

Taking to social media, the California punk rockers - who are comprised of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba - have asked fans to show us what they're up to during this time of social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They explain in a sign-up form: "Are you stuck at home? This is an unprecedented time that’s got everyone wishing for happy days, so we had an idea. Let’s make a music video to show how you’re spending your social distancing time."

They continued: "Show us what you’re up to - singing, cooking, excessive hand washing, attempting TikTok dances - we want to see it all!! Submit your video clips and we’ll use our favorites to make a video for ‘Happy Days.’

"#HappyDays"

Blink 182 aren't the only bands are or artists creating in these strange and unprecedented times.

Last month saw U2 frontman Bono write a song, which he shared on St. Patrick's Day.

Circa Waves even created and performed an original song inspired by coronavirus as part of Radio X's Phone Covers.

