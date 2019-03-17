Why did Tom DeLonge leave Blink 182?

Blink 182's Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus in 2002. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns

The former All The Small Things rocker has revealed why he believes he left the band in 2015.

Tom DeLonge left Blink 182 in 2015, and never really looked back.

He was soon replaced by Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba, who with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker went on to release the band's seventh studio album, California, the following year.

Now, in a recent post for his organisation To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, DeLonge appears to have given a definitive reason why he left the trio.

Speaking in a video, the Dammit singer can be heard saying: “The last show I played was in front of 100,000 people and then they wonder why I’m not doing that now, and I’ll say because this is the one moment in my life where I’ll be able to look back as an old man and say, ‘Oh my god, I was a part of the team that changed the world.’”

In the 3:50 clip, he continues: "As an artist, I'd kind of conquered what I wanted to do with music, so I thought this is a great time to kind of do something else".

As the clip shows early footage of the band, the rocker finally reveals: "I left my band and all that I was known for, because this is the moment in time that I can change the world for my kids and everybody else's."

So that seems that's an open and shut case then?

While it has been widely reported that DeLonge did seem to leave his Blink 182life behind to delve deeper into the truth behind UFOs, there could be more to his departure than meets the eye.

At the time of DeLonge leaving the band things seemed strained between the trio.

In January 2015, the remaining members of Blink issued a statement, suggesting their singer came to the decision quite suddenly.

They wrote in their official statement "A week before we were scheduled to go in to the studio, we got an email from [Tom's] manager explaining that he didn’t want to participate in any Blink-182 projects indefinitely, but would rather work on his other non-musical endeavours.

"No hard feelings, but the show must go on for our fans."

Meanwhile, in an open letter DeLonge confusingly shared an Instagram, saying he'd "never quit the band".

In an open letter on his Facebook page, he wrote: "I love Blink and am incredibly grateful for having it in my life. It has given me everything...At the end of the day, all of this makes me really sad. Sad for us. Sad for you- that you’re witnessing this immaturity."

He added: "And even as I watch them act so different to what I know of them to be, I still care deeply for them. Like brothers, and like old friends. But our relationship got poisoned yesterday. Never planned on quitting, just find it hard as hell to commit."

The cracks may have started to show when drummer Travis Barker was in a near-fatal plane accident in 2008.

Speaking about his book, Can I Say: Living Large, Cheating Death, And Drums, Drums, Drums the sticksman revealed to Radio X why he chose to put gruesome pictures of his recovery in the autobiography.

"I got those pictures [taken] because Tom [DeLonge], especially, was pressuring me to fly again. I tried to explain it to him, like ‘I can’t do it yet, I’m not ready’.

"So I ended up showing Tom and Mark, although Mark was always very supportive from day one. He even visited me in the hospital."

He added: "Whereas, with Tom, there was constant pressure."

Whether or not DeLonge's lack of support for Barker began to cause rifts in the band, he left to pursue the truth about UFOs or there was a massive misunderstanding between the bandmembers, it's clear that by 2015 his priorities had changed.

