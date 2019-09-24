Mark Hoppus: Blink 182 "did its best work" with Tom DeLonge

The pop-punk band's vocalist and co-founder has reflected over the their early years with former bandmate TomDeLonge.

Mark Hoppus thinks Blink 182's best work happened when Tom DeLonge was part of the band.

The pop-punk rockers - who now consist of Hoppus and Travis Barker along with Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - released their NINE album last Friday (20 September), but Hoppus has been reflecting on their early days.

Speaking to Alt Press, the Dammit rocker mused: "There was a real unity of spirit in the band; [it’s] when the band found itself".

"When Tom was in the band, that’s when Blink did its best work,” he added. “Now post-Tom, with Matt in the band, we’re approaching songs differently.”

Hoppus also revealed that he's on better terms with his former bandmate, saying: "I talked with Tom for the first time in two years right before we started this tour.

"The conversation was more about us just telling each other, ‘No hard feelings. You do your thing, we’ll do our thing.’ It’s all good."

Previously the California rocker tackled the rumours that DeLonge might be rejoining the band, telling LA station KROQ-FM, the vocalist said: "There is not any talk of that right now. I mean I'll never say never to anything, but that is a completely unfounded rumor at this point."

Listen to the band's NINE album below:

See the tracklisting for Blink 182's NINE:

1. The First Time

2. Happy Days

3. Heaven

4. Darkside

5. Blame It On My Youth

6. Generational Divide

7. Run Away

8. Black Rain

9. I Really Wish I Hated You

10. Pin the Grenade

11. No Heart To Speak Of

12. Ransom

13. On Some Emo Shit

14. Hungover You

15. Remember To Forget Me