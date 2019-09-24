Mark Hoppus: Blink 182 "did its best work" with Tom DeLonge

24 September 2019, 11:36 | Updated: 24 September 2019, 12:04

Blink 182 in 1999
Blink 182 in 1999. Picture: Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty Images

The pop-punk band's vocalist and co-founder has reflected over the their early years with former bandmate TomDeLonge.

Mark Hoppus thinks Blink 182's best work happened when Tom DeLonge was part of the band.

The pop-punk rockers - who now consist of Hoppus and Travis Barker along with Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - released their NINE album last Friday (20 September), but Hoppus has been reflecting on their early days.

Speaking to Alt Press, the Dammit rocker mused: "There was a real unity of spirit in the band; [it’s] when the band found itself".

"When Tom was in the band, that’s when Blink did its best work,” he added. “Now post-Tom, with Matt in the band, we’re approaching songs differently.”

READ MORE: Mark Hoppus corrects misheard lyrics to Blink 182's What's My Age Again?

READ MORE: Travis Barker says "Tom DeLonge Pressured Me To Fly After Plane Crash"

Hoppus also revealed that he's on better terms with his former bandmate, saying: "I talked with Tom for the first time in two years right before we started this tour.

"The conversation was more about us just telling each other, ‘No hard feelings. You do your thing, we’ll do our thing.’ It’s all good."

Previously the California rocker tackled the rumours that DeLonge might be rejoining the band, telling LA station KROQ-FM, the vocalist said: "There is not any talk of that right now. I mean I'll never say never to anything, but that is a completely unfounded rumor at this point."

READ MORE: VIDEO: Why did Tom DeLonge leave Blink 182?

Listen to the band's NINE album below:

See the tracklisting for Blink 182's NINE:

1. The First Time
2. Happy Days
3. Heaven
4. Darkside
5. Blame It On My Youth
6. Generational Divide
7. Run Away
8. Black Rain
9. I Really Wish I Hated You
10. Pin the Grenade
11. No Heart To Speak Of
12. Ransom
13. On Some Emo Shit
14. Hungover You
15. Remember To Forget Me

