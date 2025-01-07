See Justin Hawkins' transformation for The Darkness' I Hate Myself video

Justin Hawkins in The Darkness' new video. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The track is the latest song to be taken from the band's eighth studio album Dreams On Toast, which is set for release on 28th March.

The Darkness have released their new single, which sees Justin Hawkins look unrecognisable in its accompanying video.

Directed by Simon Emmett, the I Hate Myself video sees the frontman as he's never been seen before - as he chronicles the breakdown of a relationship in the infectious glam rock track.

The unedited visuals, which were shot in one take, also sees Hawkins plays with gender roles to deliver a striking and poignant performance straight to camera.

Watch the video for I Hate Myself - which premiered on the rocker's own YouTube channel Justin Hawkins Rides Again - below:

The Darkness - I Hate Myself (Official Music Video)

Speaking about the video, Hawkins said: "I love working with Simon Emmett. Everything we have collaborated on has turned out great so far. This is no exception. The concept is related to the self-loathing that the song itself lyrically explores. And I feel like the visual accompaniment has taken this song to the next level, and it was already my favourite Darkness song ever. I can't wait for everybody to see it - it means a lot to me… and I'm here for the conversation. I love you all. I just hate myself."

The band have also revealed the full tracklist for their Dreams On Toast album, which you can view below.

The Darkness' Dreams On Toast artwork. Picture: Press

The Darkness - Dreams On Toast tracklist:

Rock And Roll Party Cowboy I Hate Myself Hot On My Tail Mortal Dread Don’t Need Sunshine The Longest Kiss The Battle For Gadget Land Cold Hearted Woman Walking Through Fire Weekend In Rome

The Darkness are set to support the album with a headline tour, which will see them play 18 dates across the country and culminate in a show at London's OVO Wembley Arena on 29th March 2025.

They'll be joined on the dates by Northern Irish indie rockers, Ash, who first supported them on their Permission To Land tour over 20 years ago.

Visit thedarknesslive.com for more info and how to buy tickets.

The Darkness’ 2025 UK tour dates:

6th March – Ipswich, Regent’s Theatre - SOLD OUT

7th March – Ipswich, Regent’s Theatre - SOLD OUT

8th March – Oxford, New Theatre - SOLD OUT

9th March – Swansea, Arena

11th March –Guildford, G Live - SOLD OUT

12th March –Hull, Connexin Arena

14th March – Liverpool, Guild Of Students - SOLD OUT

15th March – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

17th March – York, Barbican - SOLD OUT

18th March – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

20th March – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

21st March – Newcastle, O2 City Hall - SOLD OUT

22nd March – Manchester, O2 Apollo - SOLD OUT

24th March – Bristol, Beacon Theatre - SOLD OUT

25th March – Portsmouth, Guildhall - SOLD OUT

27th March – Leicester, De Montford Hall - SOLD OUT

28th March – Cambridge, Corn Exchange - SOLD OUT

29th March – London, OVO Arena Wembley

