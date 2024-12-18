The most anticipated new albums for 2025

Artists with albums due in 2025: Sam Fender, The Lathums, The Manic Street Preachers, Lana Del Rey and Inhaler. Picture: Mac-Scott, Ewan Ogden, Alex Lake, Neil Krug, Press

Radio X looks at the artists that will be coming back with new material in the next twelve months - featuring Sam Fender, The Lathums, Lana Del Rey, Manic Street Preachers, Inhaler and more...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Jenny Mensah

2025's new album releases promise an eclectic mix of albums across genres.

From veteran bands well into their double figures, to bands on the cusp of releasing their second or third effort, next year is sure to deliver an array of treats from across genre.

Here's what's definitely on the album release schedule for the rest of 2025 - and who we also think could be dropping an album at some point in the next twelve months...

Manic Street Preachers - Critical Thinking, release date: 31st January 2025 Manic Street Preachers' Critical Thinking artwork. Picture: Press Critical Thinking is the Welsh trio's fifteenth studio album and their first release in four years since 2021's The Ultra Vivid Lament.

The band have unveiled from the album, Hiding In Plain Sight , which sees bassist and lyricist Nicky Wire take on lead vocals for the first time ever.

, which sees bassist and lyricist Nicky Wire take on lead vocals for the first time ever. Wire has described the album as "a record of opposites colliding". Manic Street Preachers - Hiding in Plain Sight (Official Video) Inhaler - Open Wide, release date: 7th February Inhaler Open Wide album artwork. Picture: Press Elijah Hewson and the Dublin rockers will release their third studio album and the follow up to 2023's Cuts & Bruises this year.

So far, from the record, they've they've released their title track Open Wide and the infectious lead track Your House. Inhaler – Your House (Official Video) The Wombats - Oh! The Ocean, release date: 14th February 2025 The Wombats' Oh! The Ocean album artwork. Picture: Press The '00s indie vets are on the cusp of releasing their sixth studio album

From it comes previously released tracks, Blood On The Hospital Floor, and lead single Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want To Come, which you can watch the video for below: The Wombats – Sorry I’m Late, I Didn’t Want To Come (Official Video) Sam Fender - People watching, release date 21st February 2025 Sam Fender's People Watching album artwork. Picture: Press The third album to come from Geordie singer-songwriter and all-round northern powerhouse follows 2021's Seventeen Going Under and his 2019 debut Hypersonic Missiles.

and his 2019 debut So far, Fender has previewed from the album Nostalgia's Lie, Wild Long Lie and lead single and the album's title track People Watching. Sam Fender - People Watching (Official Lyric Video) The Lathums, Matter Does Not Define, release date: 7th March 2025 The Lathums' Matter Does Not Define album artwork. Picture: Press The Wigan four-piece's forthcoming album will be their third studio effort, following How Beautiful Life Can Be (2021) and From Nothing to a Little Bit More (2023).

It will see the band attempt to score their third consecutive UK No.1.

So far from the record, the band have released their blistering single No Direction, as well as Stellar Cast, which they performed in the Radio X single, and new heartbreakingly raw single Long Shadows. The Lathums - Stellar Cast (acoustic) | Radio X Lana Del Rey - The Right Person Will Stay, release date: 21st May 2025 Lana Del Rey - The Right Person Will Stay artwork. Picture: Press The release will mark album number 10 for Lana Del Rey, following 2023's Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

So far Del Rey has released the album's title track, a collaboration with Post Malone. Lana Del Rey ft. Post Malone - The Right Person Will Stay (Music Video) The Darkness - Dreams on Toast, release date: 28th March The Darkness' Dreams On Toast artwork. Picture: Press Dreams on Toast is the eighth studio album to come from the glam rockers, following 2021's Motorheart.

The first single to be released from the record, The Longest Kiss, can be seen here: The Darkness - The Longest Kiss (Official Visualiser) The Cure - TBC Radio X's John Kennedy speaks to The Cure's Robert Smith. Picture: Radio X Though nothing has been confirmed yet, The Cure frontman told Radio X that a "companion piece" to 2024's Songs Of A Lost World could be out by "next summer". Robert Smith on The Cure's next album Coldplay - TBC Coldplay in 2024. Picture: Press Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has teased the band will release their final album this year, saying: "Well I know I can tell you, our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour".

The Yellow singer added: "Maybe we’ll do some collaborative things, but the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then." Stereophonics - TBC Stereophonics are set for 2025 stadium dates. Picture: Press Kelly Jones and co will embark on stadium dates next year and they've also confirmed their plans to release a new studio album in 2025.

Read more: