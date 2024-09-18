The Darkness announce new album Dreams On Toast and 2025 UK tour

The Darkness have announced new music and a tour for next year. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

Justin Hawkins and co have also shared their brand new single The Longest Kiss, which is out now.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Darkness have announced the details of a new album and their plans to tour in 2025.

The band's eighth studio album, Dreams On Toast, will be released in March 2025 via Cooking Vinyl and is available to pre-order now.

From it comes their first single, The Longest Kiss, which you can listen to here:

The Darkness - The Longest Kiss (Official Visualiser)

“You know that thing when God’s breath tickles your soul and tells you to create? Yeah, makes me giggle too. But you can’t resist,” comments frontman Justin Hawkins said of their album announcement. “God might not be the power she once was, but say what you like about her, she knows damn well that what the world needs now, is rock sweet rock. And who are we, mere mortals of extraordinary ability, to argue with the divine?

“So we knuckled down and thought really hard about the best of the best, the elite songs, the life-changing music of the ages. Then we popped out a dozen bangers before lunch. And these bangers we present to you here, wallowing in an aromatic aural ragu, served atop the charred remains of our envious contemporaries… ladies and gentlemen, I give you Dreams On Toast!”

On their new single, he says: "Misty Orchards! That’s not my porn name, that’s the kind of scenery that I love. I awakened to such a vista in the delightful Scottish highland town of Nairn on themorning that inspiration for ‘The Longest Kiss’ lyric struck. I was bleary eyed and locked in an unending embrace with my (mid)life partner. Weird that I can still sing, but that’s a testament to the resilience of humans, especially lead singers."

See The Darkness' Dreams on Toast artwork and pre-order the album here.

The Darkness' Dreams On Toast artwork. Picture: Press

Along with the new material comes the detail of The Darkness' 2025 UK headline tour. The shows include a date at Wembley Arena with Ash as support.

Tickets will go on general sale here on Friday 27th September from 10am. Find out more about the dates, including presale information below:

The Darkness’ 2025 UK tour dates are:

7th March – Ipswich, Regent’s Theatre

8th March – Oxford, New Theatre

9th March – Swansea, Arena

11th March –Guildford, G Live

12th March –Hull, Connexin Arena

14th March – Liverpool, Guild Of Students

15th March – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

17th March – York, Barbican

18th March – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

20th March – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

21st March – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

22nd March – Manchester, O2 Apollo

24th March – Bristol, Beacon Theatre

25th March – Portsmouth, Guildhall

27th March – Leicester, De Montford Hall

28th March – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

29th March – London, OVO Arena Wembley

How to buy tickets to The Darkness' 2025 UK tour:

Tickets for dates to The Darkness' 2025 UK Tour will go on general sale here on Friday 27th September from 10am.

The artist's pre-sale + VIP upgrades take place on Wednesday 25th September from 10am. Fans can pre-order the new album now for access.

The AEG Presents presale takes place on Thursday 26th September at 10am. Visit aegpresents.co.uk/the-darkness-presale for more.

READ MORE: