The 10 funniest music videos ever made
1 September 2019, 21:00 | Updated: 1 September 2019, 21:01
Radio X celebrates the moments when music becomes comic... and when comedy becomes tuneful.
-
Weezer - Pork And Beans
Every single YouTube meme since the beginning of time gets a look in during this utterly fantastic clip - which is something of a time capsule nowadays. Fine song, too.
-
Beastie Boys - (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)
Nerds find their polite house party over-run by hip hop hoodlums. Ends in a good, old fashioned pie fight.
-
Tenacious D - Tribute
Dave Grohl cameos as the Devil as the comedic duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass recount their encounter with the Prince Of Darkness.
-
Supergrass - Pumping On Your Stereo
The ancient art of Black Theatre puppetry lends a hand in making the Britpop trio the cartoon characters we always knew they were.
-
OK Go - Here It Goes Again
The original and best - sheer poetry on synchronised treadmills. Could did they top that? Well...
-
Blur - Parklife
Actor Phil Daniels takes the lead, Damon is the stooge, Alex James drags up, what's not to love?
-
The Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch
A filth-filled tale of the realities of modern-day relationships, in Paris, the City Of Love. And they say romance is dead...
-
Blink-182 - What's My Name Again?
Think Blink introduces us to their love of nudity and puerile humour
-
Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly
How could we forget this one? Foo Fighters take on multiple roles - with a cameo from the aforementioned Tenacious D - for this plane-based LOLfest. It's actually a bit worrying how good Taylor Hawkins looks in drag.
-
Electric Six - Danger! High Voltage!
It's utterly bizarre, but the glowing cod-pieces