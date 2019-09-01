The 10 funniest music videos ever made

1 September 2019

Weezer - Pork And Beans video
Weezer - Pork And Beans video. Picture: YouTube

Radio X celebrates the moments when music becomes comic... and when comedy becomes tuneful.

  1. Weezer - Pork And Beans

    Every single YouTube meme since the beginning of time gets a look in during this utterly fantastic clip - which is something of a time capsule nowadays. Fine song, too.

  2. Beastie Boys - (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)

    Nerds find their polite house party over-run by hip hop hoodlums. Ends in a good, old fashioned pie fight.

  3. Tenacious D - Tribute

    Dave Grohl cameos as the Devil as the comedic duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass recount their encounter with the Prince Of Darkness.

  4. Supergrass - Pumping On Your Stereo

    The ancient art of Black Theatre puppetry lends a hand in making the Britpop trio the cartoon characters we always knew they were.

  5. OK Go - Here It Goes Again

    The original and best - sheer poetry on synchronised treadmills. Could did they top that? Well...

  6. Blur - Parklife

    Actor Phil Daniels takes the lead, Damon is the stooge, Alex James drags up, what's not to love?

  7. The Bloodhound Gang - The Bad Touch

    A filth-filled tale of the realities of modern-day relationships, in Paris, the City Of Love. And they say romance is dead...

  8. Blink-182 - What's My Name Again?

    Think Blink introduces us to their love of nudity and puerile humour

  9. Foo Fighters - Learn To Fly

    How could we forget this one? Foo Fighters take on multiple roles - with a cameo from the aforementioned Tenacious D - for this plane-based LOLfest. It's actually a bit worrying how good Taylor Hawkins looks in drag.

  10. Electric Six - Danger! High Voltage!

    It's utterly bizarre, but the glowing cod-pieces

