Supergrass tease an announcement for next week

Supergrass have news on the way. Picture: Press/Tom Oxley

The Alright rockers have something to share on 16th September.

Supergrass are teasing a special announcement next week.

The Alright rockers took to social media on Friday (13th September) to share a post of their logo in red and the date 16.09.24, alongside the caption: "Sign up now: supergrass.com".

Once on the band's website, fans are encouraged to sign up for updates by entering their email and their country.

Some fans have speculated that the fourpiece - comprised of frontman and guitarist Gaz Coombes, drummer Danny Goffey, keyboardist keyboardist Rob and bassist Mick Quinn - could be set to celebrate three decades together.

However, since the Moving outfit first formed in1993 so that milestone has passed, others believe they'll share their plans to mark 30 years of their debut album, I Should Coco, which was released on 15th May 1995.

The album - which included the likes of Mansize Rooster, Caught By The Fuzz and their UK No.2 single Alright - was nominated for a Mercury Prize in 1995 and saw Alright win an Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song.

If the band do plan to reunite for new live dates next year, it would mark their first full shows since summer 2022, where they played the likes of Bilbao BBK Live, Kendall Calling and ended their string of dates at Moseley Folk Festival on 2nd September.

If Supergrass announce new music, it would mark their first studio release since 2008's Diamond Hoo Ha, which included the singles Diamond Hoo Ha Man, Bad Blood and Rebel in You.

Gaz Coombes plays piano riff to Supergrass' Alright on the airport

