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The Radio X Indie Night with Rich Wolfenden 7pm - 11pm
16 October 2026, 17:00
Let's take a look back 30 years to the golden age of Britpop with The Great Escape and (What's The Story) Morning Glory, I Should Coco, The Bends and Different Class.
The debut album from Paul Daley and Neil Barnes included the classic Open Up (featuring John Lydon on vocals), Release The Pressure and Song Of Life.
The Britpop stalwarts, fronted by Louise Wener, released their debut, which included the single Inbetweener.
Polly Harvey's third album was her first as a proper solo artist and included C'mon Billy and Down By The Water.
Thom Yorke and co made a huge step forward with their seminal second album, which included the excellent songs High And Dry, Fake Plastic Trees, Street Spirit (Fade Out) and the title track.
Justine Frischmann and co's debut album is released, featuring the tracks Connection, Line-Up and Stutter.
The Liverpool band released their breakthrough album on the Creation label. It featured the memorable Wake Up Boo!, which made Number 9 in the UK charts in February.
The second album from Jason Pierce's space rockers included Let It Flow, Medication and Electric Mainline.
The debut album from the trio of Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey and Mick Quinn featured the Britpop classics Alright, Caught By The Fuzz, Lenny and Mansize Rooster.
The Modfather released his biggest solo album, which included The Changingman, You Do Something To Me and Out Of The Sinking.
The fifth album from the Scottish power pop act included the singles Mellow Doubt and Sparky's Dream.
The second album from the Icelandic musician included the songs Army Of Me, Hyperballad and the classic It's Oh So Quiet.
The Canadian singer-songwriter's breakthrough album was actually her third, and included You Oughta Know, Hand In My Pocket and Ironic.
Richard Ashcroft's band released their second album, which included the classic History and This Is Music.
Dave Grohl came back all guns blazing after the demise of Nirvana with this fantastic debut album. Tracks included This Is A Call, Big Me and I'll Stick Around.
This ground-breaking charity compilation saw contributions from Oasis, Blur, Paul McCartney, Paul Weller, Radiohead and Manic Street Preachers.
The quirky US band released their debut album, which included the singles Peaches, Lump, Kitty and Dune Buggy.
Shaun Ryder's post-Happy Mondays project released their debut, which included Reverend Black Grape and In The Name Of The Father.
The Shirley Manson-fronted band issued their debut album, which featured Queer, Stupid Girl and Only Happen When It Rains.
Tim Burgess and co's self-titled album was their fourth, and included Just Lookin' and Just When You're Thinking Things Over.
Along with What's The Story, this was the other big Britpop album of '95. The fourth album from Colchester's finest included the tracks Stereotypes, Country House, The Universal and Charmless Man.
The debut album from the Britpoppers, fronted by the charismatic Sonya Madan, featured King Of The Kerb and Great Things.
One of the biggest albums of all time (in every sense of the word), the second album from Oasis made them household names. The album spawned the tracks Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, Some Might Say and Champagne Supernova.
The third album from the US band fronted by Gwen Stefani included the hits Just A Girl and Don't Speak.
Billy Corgan's double-album magnum opus was released and featured the hits 1979, Thirty-Three, Bullet With Butterfly Wings and Zero.
Incredibly, this Britpop classic was Pulp's fifth album! It featured Common People, Disco 2000, Sorted For E's And Wizz and Something Changed.