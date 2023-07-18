The 25 best albums of 1995
18 July 2023, 11:49
Let's take a look back to the golden age of Britpop with The Great Escape and (What's The Story) Morning Glory, I Should Coco, The Bends and Different Class.
Leftfield - Leftism: released 30th January 1995
The debut album from Paul Daley and Neil Barnes included the classic Open Up (featuring John Lydon on vocals), Release The Pressure and Song Of Life.
Sleeper - Smart: released 13th February 1995
The Britpop stalwarts, fronted by Louise Wener, released their debut, which included the single Inbetweener.
Tricky - Maxinquaye: released 20th February 1995
The pioneering trip-hop album included the tracks Aftermath and Ponderosa.
PJ Harvey - To Bring You My Love: released 27th February 1995
Polly Harvey's third album was her first as a proper solo artist and included C'mon Billy and Down By The Water.
Radiohead - The Bends: released 13th March 1995
Thom Yorke and co made a huge step forward with their seminal second album, which included the excellent songs High And Dry, Fake Plastic Trees, Street Spirit (Fade Out) and the title track.
The Boo Radleys - Wake Up!: released 27th March 1995
The Liverpool band released their breakthrough album on the Creation label. It featured the memorable Wake Up Boo!, which made Number 9 in the UK charts in February.
Elastica - Elastica: released 13th March 1995
Justine Frischmann and co's debut album is released, featuring the tracks Connection, Line-Up and Stutter.
Supergrass - I Should Coco: released 15th May 1995
The debut album from the trio of Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey and Mick Quinn featured the Britpop classics Alright, Caught By The Fuzz, Lenny and Mansize Rooster.
Paul Weller - Stanley Road: released 15th May 1995
The Modfather released his biggest solo album, which included The Changingman, You Do Something To Me and Out Of The Sinking.
Bjork - Post: released 12th June 1995
The second album from the Icelandic musician included the songs Army Of Me, Hyperballad and the classic It's Oh So Quiet.
Alanis Morissette - Jagged Little Pill: released 13th June 1995
The Canadian singer-songwriter's breakthrough album was actually her third, and included You Oughta Know, Hand In My Pocket and Ironic.
The Verve - A Northern Soul: released 19th June 1995
Richard Ashcroft's band released their second album, which included the classic History and This Is Music.
The Chemical Brothers - Exit Planet Dust: released 26th June 1995
The debut album from the duo of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons included Song To The Siren and Leave Home.
Foo Fighters - Foo Fighters: released 4th July 1995
Dave Grohl came back all guns blazing after the demise of Nirvana with this fantastic debut album. Tracks included This Is A Call, Big Me and I'll Stick Around.
The Presidents of the United States of America - The Presidents of the United States of America: released 25th July 1995
The quirky US band released their debut album, which included the singles Peaches, Lump, Kitty and Dune Buggy.
Black Grape - It's Great When You're Straight..Yeah!: released 7th August 1995
Shaun Ryder's post-Happy Mondays project released their debut, which included Reverend Black Grape and In The Name Of The Father.
Garbage - Garbage: released 15th August 1995
The Shirley Manson-fronted band issued their debut album, which featured Queer, Stupid Girl and Only Happen When It Rains.
The Charlatans - The Charlatans: released 29th August 1995
Tim Burgess and co's self-titled album was their fourth, and included Just Lookin' and Just When You're Thinking Things Over.
War Child - The Help Album: released 11th September 1995
This ground-breaking charity compilation saw contributions from Oasis, Blur, Paul McCartney, Paul Weller, Radiohead and Manic Street Preachers.
Blur - The Great Escape: released 11th September 1995
Along with What's The Story, this was the other big Britpop album of '95. The fourth album from Colchester's finest included the tracks Stereotypes, Country House, The Universal and Charmless Man.
Echobelly - ON: released 18th September 1995
The debut album from the Britpoppers, fronted by the charismatic Sonya Madan, featured King Of The Kerb and Great Things.
Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory: released 2nd October 1995
One of the biggest albums of all time (in every sense of the word), the second album from Oasis made them household names. The album spawned the tracks Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, Some Might Say and Champagne Supernova.
No Doubt - Tragic Kingdom: released 10th October 1995
The third album from the US band fronted by Gwen Stefani included the hits Just A Girl and Don't Speak.
Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness: released 23rd October 1995
Billy Corgan's double-album magnum opus was released and featured the hits 1979, Thirty-Three, Bullet With Butterfly Wings and Zero.
Pulp - Different Class: released 30th October 1995
Incredibly, this Britpop classic was Pulp's fifth album! It featured Common People, Disco 2000, Sorted For E's And Wizz and Something Changed.