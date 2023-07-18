The 25 best albums of 1995

18 July 2023, 11:49

Classic 1995 albums: Different Class, The Bends, (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, Elastica and The Great Escape.
Let's take a look back to the golden age of Britpop with The Great Escape and (What's The Story) Morning Glory, I Should Coco, The Bends and Different Class.

  1. Leftfield - Leftism: released 30th January 1995

    The debut album from Paul Daley and Neil Barnes included the classic Open Up (featuring John Lydon on vocals), Release The Pressure and Song Of Life.

    Leftfield - Leftism
  2. Sleeper - Smart: released 13th February 1995

    The Britpop stalwarts, fronted by Louise Wener, released their debut, which included the single Inbetweener.

    Sleeper - Smart
  3. Tricky - Maxinquaye: released 20th February 1995

    The pioneering trip-hop album included the tracks Aftermath and Ponderosa.

    Tricky - Maxinquaye
  4. PJ Harvey - To Bring You My Love: released 27th February 1995

    Polly Harvey's third album was her first as a proper solo artist and included C'mon Billy and Down By The Water.

    PJ Harvey - To Bring You My Love
  5. Radiohead - The Bends: released 13th March 1995

    Thom Yorke and co made a huge step forward with their seminal second album, which included the excellent songs High And Dry, Fake Plastic Trees, Street Spirit (Fade Out) and the title track.

    Radiohead - The Bends
  6. The Boo Radleys - Wake Up!: released 27th March 1995

    The Liverpool band released their breakthrough album on the Creation label. It featured the memorable Wake Up Boo!, which made Number 9 in the UK charts in February.

    The Boo Radleys - Wake Up!
  7. Elastica - Elastica: released 13th March 1995

    Justine Frischmann and co's debut album is released, featuring the tracks Connection, Line-Up and Stutter.

    Elastica - Elastica
  8. Supergrass - I Should Coco: released 15th May 1995

    The debut album from the trio of Gaz Coombes, Danny Goffey and Mick Quinn featured the Britpop classics Alright, Caught By The Fuzz, Lenny and Mansize Rooster.

    Supergrass - I Should Coco
  9. Paul Weller - Stanley Road: released 15th May 1995

    The Modfather released his biggest solo album, which included The Changingman, You Do Something To Me and Out Of The Sinking.

    Paul Weller - Stanley Road
  10. Bjork - Post: released 12th June 1995

    The second album from the Icelandic musician included the songs Army Of Me, Hyperballad and the classic It's Oh So Quiet.

    Bjork - Post
  11. Alanis Morissette - Jagged Little Pill: released 13th June 1995

    The Canadian singer-songwriter's breakthrough album was actually her third, and included You Oughta Know, Hand In My Pocket and Ironic.

    Alanis Morissette - Jagged Little Pill
  12. The Verve - A Northern Soul: released 19th June 1995

    Richard Ashcroft's band released their second album, which included the classic History and This Is Music.

    The Verve - A Northern Soul
  13. The Chemical Brothers - Exit Planet Dust: released 26th June 1995

    The debut album from the duo of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons included Song To The Siren and Leave Home.

    The Chemical Brothers - Exit Planet Dust
  14. Foo Fighters - Foo Fighters: released 4th July 1995

    Dave Grohl came back all guns blazing after the demise of Nirvana with this fantastic debut album. Tracks included This Is A Call, Big Me and I'll Stick Around.

    Foo Fighters - Foo Fighters
  15. The Presidents of the United States of America - The Presidents of the United States of America: released 25th July 1995

    The quirky US band released their debut album, which included the singles Peaches, Lump, Kitty and Dune Buggy.

    The Presidents Of The United States Of America - The Presidents Of The United States Of America
  16. Black Grape - It's Great When You're Straight..Yeah!: released 7th August 1995

    Shaun Ryder's post-Happy Mondays project released their debut, which included Reverend Black Grape and In The Name Of The Father.

    Black Grape - It's Great When You're Straight..Yeah!
  17. Garbage - Garbage: released 15th August 1995

    The Shirley Manson-fronted band issued their debut album, which featured Queer, Stupid Girl and Only Happen When It Rains.

    Garbage - Garbage
  18. The Charlatans - The Charlatans: released 29th August 1995

    Tim Burgess and co's self-titled album was their fourth, and included Just Lookin' and Just When You're Thinking Things Over.

    The Charlatans - The Charlatans
  19. War Child - The Help Album: released 11th September 1995

    This ground-breaking charity compilation saw contributions from Oasis, Blur, Paul McCartney, Paul Weller, Radiohead and Manic Street Preachers.

    War Child - The Help Album
  20. Blur - The Great Escape: released 11th September 1995

    Along with What's The Story, this was the other big Britpop album of '95. The fourth album from Colchester's finest included the tracks Stereotypes, Country House, The Universal and Charmless Man.

    Blur - The Great Escape
  21. Echobelly - ON: released 18th September 1995

    The debut album from the Britpoppers, fronted by the charismatic Sonya Madan, featured King Of The Kerb and Great Things.

    Echobelly - ON: released
  22. Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory: released 2nd October 1995

    One of the biggest albums of all time (in every sense of the word), the second album from Oasis made them household names. The album spawned the tracks Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, Some Might Say and Champagne Supernova.

    Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory
  23. No Doubt - Tragic Kingdom: released 10th October 1995

    The third album from the US band fronted by Gwen Stefani included the hits Just A Girl and Don't Speak.

    No Doubt - Tragic Kingdom
  24. Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness: released 23rd October 1995

    Billy Corgan's double-album magnum opus was released and featured the hits 1979, Thirty-Three, Bullet With Butterfly Wings and Zero.

    Smashing Pumpkins - Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness
  25. Pulp - Different Class: released 30th October 1995

    Incredibly, this Britpop classic was Pulp's fifth album! It featured Common People, Disco 2000, Sorted For E's And Wizz and Something Changed.

    Pulp - Different Class: released 30th October 1995
