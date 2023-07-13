Supergrass announce deluxe reissue of Life On Other Planets

Supergrass Life On Other Planets is being reissued for 2023. Picture: Press

Gaz Coombes and co have shared their plans to re-release their fourth studio album on 25th August 2023.

Supergrass are set to release Life On Other Planets.

The album, which was first unleashed 21 years ago, will be getting the deluxe reissue treatment this year, which is set for release on 25th August 2023.

The album, which was originally released on 30th September 2002, peaked at number nine in the UK charts and includes the hit singles Grace, Seen The Light, Never Done Nothing Like That Before and Rush Hour Soul.

Pre-order the reissue of the album here.

Life on Other Planets (Remastered Edition): Available for all lifeforms on 25th August 2023. Pre-order: https://t.co/7WekiQRTdk pic.twitter.com/UkewKEZ36T — Supergrass (@SupergrassHQ) July 12, 2023

The reissue comes in various formats, which are available to pre-order now. The 2 LP coloured vinyl, which features the remastered original album on standard white 12 inch vinyl with a reimagined inverted sleeve, comes with a Green & Black 10 inch vinyl, which includes live tracks, a 20-page booklet with rare and unseen photos, liner notes and band quotes.

The black LP also features the original album on black heavyweight vinyl, with the 20-page booklet, liner notes and band quotes.

Fans can also purchase the reissue as a 3 CD package, which features the newly remastered original album with a disk of rarities ,demos, B-sides and live recordings and unreleased material, as well as the 20-page booklet.

See the Supergrass - Life On Other Planets’ reissue formats and tracklists below:

Side 1

01. Za

02. Rush Hour Soul

03. Seen The Light

04. Brecon Beacons

05. Can't Get Up

06. Evening Of The Day

Side 2

01. Never Done Nothing Like That Before

02. Funniest Thing

03. Grace

04. La Song

05. Prophet 15

06. Run

10” Colour Vinyl Tracklists (exclusive to 2LP release):

Side 1

01. Rush Hour Soul (Live)

02. Seen The Light (Live)

03. Brecon Beacons (Live)

04. Can't Get Up (Live)

Side 2

01. Rush Hour Soul (Live Acoustic)*

02. Seen The Light (Live Acoustic)*

03. Evening Of The Day (Live Acoustic)*

04. Can't Get Up (Live Acoustic)*

3CD tracklist

Disc 1: 2023 ‘Life On Other Planets’ album Remaster

01. Za

02. Rush Hour Soul

03. Seen The Light

04. Brecon Beacons

05. Can’t Get Up

06. Evening Of The Day

07. Never Done Nothing Like That Before

08. Funniest Thing

09. Grace

10. La Song

11. Prophet 15

12. Run

Disc 2: Extras Terrestrial

01. Dark Star

02. Za (Helioscentric Demo)

03. Rush Hour Soul (Helioscentric Demo)

04. Everytime

05. Seen The Light (Helioscentric Demo)

06. I Told The Truth

07. The Loner

08. Brecon Beacons (Helioscentric Demo)

09. Can’t Get Up (Helioscentric Demo)

10. Evening Of The Day (Helioscentric Demo)

11. Funniest Thing (Helioscentric Demo)

12. Stinkfinger

13. Velvetine

14. Electric Cowboy

15. Tishing In Windows (Kicking Down Doors)

16. That Old Song

17. La Song (Helioscentric Demo)

18. Prophet

15 (Helioscentric Demo)

19. Tronic

20. Life On Other Planets

Disc 3: Live Forms

01. Za (Elysée Montmartre)*

02. Rush Hour Soul (Elysée Montmartre)*

03. Seen The Light (Elysée Montmartre)*

04. Brecon Beacons (Elysée Montmartre)*

05. Can’t Get Up (Heineken Music Hall)*

06. Evening Of The Day (Wembley Arena)*

07. Never Done Nothing Like That Before (Elysée Montmartre)*

08. Funniest Thing (Wembley Arena)*

09. Grace (Wembley Arena)*

10. La Song (Wembley Arena)*

11. Prophet 15 (V2002)*

12. The Loner (Elysée Montmartre)*

13. Run (Elysée Montmartre)*

14. Rush Hour Soul (Live Acoustic)*

15. Seen The Light (Live Acoustic)*

16. Evening Of The Day (Live Acoustic)*

17. Can’t Get Up (Live Acoustic)*

