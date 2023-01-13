Gaz Coombes: Billie Eilish is a Supergrass fan

By Jenny Mensah

The Supergrass frontman revealed the global sensation watched them during their Glastonbury set.

Billie Eilish is apparently a big Supergrass fan, says Gaz Goombes.

The Alright rocker revealed that he found out the US pop sensation was a follower of their work when she watched them from side of stage at Glastonbury 2022.

“I didn’t see her but I heard she was singing along to Sun Hits The Sky on our little viewing gantry which was kind of cool,” Coombes told NME.

“I’ve got huge respect for her. I think what she does is great and how she does it is cool. They’re an interesting writing team, Eilish and her brother [Finneas] as well.”

The same night saw the now 21-year-old singer go on to headline the Pyramid Stage at the Somerset festival, becoming the youngest ever solo artist to do so.

“Glastonbury was a real moment for us, just to play there again on The Other Stage,” Coombes continued.

“We always had a bit of a love affair with Glastonbury from our earliest performance in ’95. That shaped our band in many ways, that early performance.

"I just remember being quite excitable but kind of nervous and young at the time. It was that combination of shitting my pants but having this excitement that needed to be released, which are always good ingredients for a live performance."

Meanwhile, Coombes' brand new album Turn The Car Around this Friday 13th January.

It completes his solo trilogy, which came after his debut solo album Here Comes The Bombs in 2012 and began with 2015's Matador and 2018's World's Strongest Man.

