The 25 best albums of 1999

1 March 2023, 18:12 | Updated: 1 March 2023, 18:15

Where were you in the year of Moby's Play, Californication, Showbiz, The Man Who and Performance & Cocktails?

  1. Blondie - No Exit: released 23rd February 1999

    The New York band's first album in 17 years featured the UK No 1 single Maria.

  2. Eminem - The Slim Shady LP: released 23rd February 1999

    Marshall Mathers released his second album, which featured the huge hit My Name Is.

  3. Stereophonics - Performance And Cocktails: released 8th March 1999

    The second album from the trio features The Bartender And The Thief, Just Looking and Pick A Part That's New.

  4. Blur - 13: released 15th March 1999

    The band released their sixth album, which included the singles Out Of Time, Coffee & TV, Tender and No Distance Left To Run.

  5. Skunk Anansie - Post Orgasmic Chill: released 22nd March 1999

    The third album from the UK rock band featured the singles Charlie Big Potato, Secretly and Lately.

  6. Mogwai - Come On Die Young: released 29th March 1999

    The Glasgow band's second full-length album was released, which featured the fine track, Christmas Steps.

  7. Suede - Head Music: released 3rd May 1999

    The band's fourth album featured the great tune She's In Fashion.

  8. Moby - Play: released 17th May 1999

    Moby's fourth album was everywhere in 1999, featuring such ad-friendly favourites as Porcelain, Natural Blues and Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?

  9. The Flaming Lips - The Soft Bulletin: released 17th May 1999

    Wayne Coyne and co's ninth album featured Waitin' For A Superman and Race For The Prize.

  10. Travis - The Man Who: released 24th May 1999

    The Scottish band released their second album, which included the big tunes Writing To Reach You, Driftwood, Turn and Why Does It Always Rain On Me?

  11. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication: released 7th June 1999

    The seventh album from the funk rockers featured the title track and Scar Tissue.

  12. Blink-182 - Enema Of The State: released 8th June 1999

    The band's third album featured What's My Age Again? and All The Small Things.

  13. Sigur Ros - Ágætis byrjun: released 12th June 1999

    The Icelandic sound sculptors released their second album, which included the epic Starálfur, soon to appear on a million wildlife documentaries.

  14. The White Stripes - The White Stripes: released 15th June 1999

    The debut album from Jack and Meg White featured Jimmy The Exploder and Stop Breaking Down.

  15. The Chemical Brothers - Surrender: released 21st June 1999

    The duo released their third album, which included Hey Boy, Hey Girl, Let Forever Be and Music: Response.

  16. Limp Bizkit - Significant Other: released 22nd June 1999

    The second album from Fred Durst and co includes Break Stuff and Nookie.

  17. The Magnetic Fields - 69 Love Songs: released 7th September 1999

    The acclaimed triple album from Stephen Merritt's project was released in 1999.

  18. Death In Vegas - The Contino Sessions: released 13th September 1999

    "Aishaaa! I'm vibrating!" Iggy Pop gave a truly bonkers guest vocal on the duo's second album.

  19. Supergrass - Supergrass: released 20th September 1999

    The third album from the trio features Pumping On Your Stereo and Moving.

  20. Muse - Showbiz: released 4th October 1999

    The Teigmouth trio opened their career with this platter, that included the timeless tracks Sunburn, Muscle Museum, Cave, Unintended and Uno.

  21. David Bowie - 'hours...': released 4th October 1999

    Originally issued via Dave's own site BowieNet on 21st September, Bowie's 22nd album included Thursday's Child, The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell and Survive.

  22. The Charlatans - Us And Us Only: released 18th October 1999

    The band released their sixth album, which featured the classic My Beautiful Friend.

  23. Foo Fighters - There Is Nothing Left To Lose: released 2nd November 1999

    Dave Grohl's men released their third album, which included Learn To Fly, Generator and Next Year.

  24. Ian Brown - Golden Greats: released 8th November 1999

    The Stone Roses frontman released his second solo album, which included Golden Gaze, Love Like A Fountain and Dolphins Were Monkeys.

  25. Beck - Midnite Vultures: released 23rd November 1999

    Mr Hansen released his seventh album, which included the massive tune Sexxlaws.

