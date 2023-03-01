The 25 best albums of 1999

On Air Now
1 March 2023
Where were you in the year of Moby's Play, Californication, Showbiz, The Man Who and Performance & Cocktails?
The New York band's first album in 17 years featured the UK No 1 single Maria.
Marshall Mathers released his second album, which featured the huge hit My Name Is.
The second album from the trio features The Bartender And The Thief, Just Looking and Pick A Part That's New.
The band released their sixth album, which included the singles Out Of Time, Coffee & TV, Tender and No Distance Left To Run.
The third album from the UK rock band featured the singles Charlie Big Potato, Secretly and Lately.
The Glasgow band's second full-length album was released, which featured the fine track, Christmas Steps.
The band's fourth album featured the great tune She's In Fashion.
Moby's fourth album was everywhere in 1999, featuring such ad-friendly favourites as Porcelain, Natural Blues and Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?
Wayne Coyne and co's ninth album featured Waitin' For A Superman and Race For The Prize.
The Scottish band released their second album, which included the big tunes Writing To Reach You, Driftwood, Turn and Why Does It Always Rain On Me?
The seventh album from the funk rockers featured the title track and Scar Tissue.
The band's third album featured What's My Age Again? and All The Small Things.
The Icelandic sound sculptors released their second album, which included the epic Starálfur, soon to appear on a million wildlife documentaries.
The debut album from Jack and Meg White featured Jimmy The Exploder and Stop Breaking Down.
The duo released their third album, which included Hey Boy, Hey Girl, Let Forever Be and Music: Response.
The second album from Fred Durst and co includes Break Stuff and Nookie.
The acclaimed triple album from Stephen Merritt's project was released in 1999.
"Aishaaa! I'm vibrating!" Iggy Pop gave a truly bonkers guest vocal on the duo's second album.
The third album from the trio features Pumping On Your Stereo and Moving.
The Teigmouth trio opened their career with this platter, that included the timeless tracks Sunburn, Muscle Museum, Cave, Unintended and Uno.
Originally issued via Dave's own site BowieNet on 21st September, Bowie's 22nd album included Thursday's Child, The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell and Survive.
The band released their sixth album, which featured the classic My Beautiful Friend.
Dave Grohl's men released their third album, which included Learn To Fly, Generator and Next Year.
The Stone Roses frontman released his second solo album, which included Golden Gaze, Love Like A Fountain and Dolphins Were Monkeys.
Mr Hansen released his seventh album, which included the massive tune Sexxlaws.