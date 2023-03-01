The 25 best albums of 1999

Where were you in the year of Moby's Play, Californication, Showbiz, The Man Who and Performance & Cocktails?

Blondie - No Exit: released 23rd February 1999 The New York band's first album in 17 years featured the UK No 1 single Maria. Blondie - No Exit. Picture: Press

Eminem - The Slim Shady LP: released 23rd February 1999 Marshall Mathers released his second album, which featured the huge hit My Name Is. Eminem - The Slim Shady LP. Picture: Press

Stereophonics - Performance And Cocktails: released 8th March 1999 The second album from the trio features The Bartender And The Thief, Just Looking and Pick A Part That's New. Stereophonics - Performance And Cocktails. Picture: Press

Blur - 13: released 15th March 1999 The band released their sixth album, which included the singles Out Of Time, Coffee & TV, Tender and No Distance Left To Run. Blur - 13. Picture: Press

Skunk Anansie - Post Orgasmic Chill: released 22nd March 1999 The third album from the UK rock band featured the singles Charlie Big Potato, Secretly and Lately. Skunk Anansie - Post Orgasmic Chill. Picture: Press

Mogwai - Come On Die Young: released 29th March 1999 The Glasgow band's second full-length album was released, which featured the fine track, Christmas Steps. Mogwai - Come On Die Young. Picture: Press

Suede - Head Music: released 3rd May 1999 The band's fourth album featured the great tune She's In Fashion. Suede - Head Music. Picture: Press

Moby - Play: released 17th May 1999 Moby's fourth album was everywhere in 1999, featuring such ad-friendly favourites as Porcelain, Natural Blues and Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad? Moby - Play:. Picture: Press

The Flaming Lips - The Soft Bulletin: released 17th May 1999 Wayne Coyne and co's ninth album featured Waitin' For A Superman and Race For The Prize. The Flaming Lips - The Soft Bulletin. Picture: Press

Travis - The Man Who: released 24th May 1999 The Scottish band released their second album, which included the big tunes Writing To Reach You, Driftwood, Turn and Why Does It Always Rain On Me? Travis - The Man Who. Picture: Press

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication: released 7th June 1999 The seventh album from the funk rockers featured the title track and Scar Tissue. Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication. Picture: Press

Blink-182 - Enema Of The State: released 8th June 1999 The band's third album featured What's My Age Again? and All The Small Things. Blink-182 - Enema Of The State. Picture: Press

Sigur Ros - Ágætis byrjun: released 12th June 1999 The Icelandic sound sculptors released their second album, which included the epic Starálfur, soon to appear on a million wildlife documentaries. Sigur Ros - Ágætis byrjun. Picture: Press

The White Stripes - The White Stripes: released 15th June 1999 The debut album from Jack and Meg White featured Jimmy The Exploder and Stop Breaking Down. The White Stripes - The White Stripes. Picture: Press

The Chemical Brothers - Surrender: released 21st June 1999 The duo released their third album, which included Hey Boy, Hey Girl, Let Forever Be and Music: Response. The Chemical Brothers - Surrender. Picture: Press

Limp Bizkit - Significant Other: released 22nd June 1999 The second album from Fred Durst and co includes Break Stuff and Nookie. Limp Bizkit - Significant Other. Picture: Press

The Magnetic Fields - 69 Love Songs: released 7th September 1999 The acclaimed triple album from Stephen Merritt's project was released in 1999. The Magnetic Fields - 69 Love Songs. Picture: Press

Death In Vegas - The Contino Sessions: released 13th September 1999 "Aishaaa! I'm vibrating!" Iggy Pop gave a truly bonkers guest vocal on the duo's second album. Death In Vegas - The Contino Sessions. Picture: Press

Supergrass - Supergrass: released 20th September 1999 The third album from the trio features Pumping On Your Stereo and Moving. Supergrass - Supergrass. Picture: Press

Muse - Showbiz: released 4th October 1999 The Teigmouth trio opened their career with this platter, that included the timeless tracks Sunburn, Muscle Museum, Cave, Unintended and Uno. Muse - Showbiz. Picture: Press

David Bowie - 'hours...': released 4th October 1999 Originally issued via Dave's own site BowieNet on 21st September, Bowie's 22nd album included Thursday's Child, The Pretty Things Are Going to Hell and Survive. David Bowie - 'hours...'. Picture: Press

The Charlatans - Us And Us Only: released 18th October 1999 The band released their sixth album, which featured the classic My Beautiful Friend. The Charlatans - Us And Us Only. Picture: Press

Foo Fighters - There Is Nothing Left To Lose: released 2nd November 1999 Dave Grohl's men released their third album, which included Learn To Fly, Generator and Next Year. Foo Fighters - There Is Nothing Left To Lose. Picture: Press

Ian Brown - Golden Greats: released 8th November 1999 The Stone Roses frontman released his second solo album, which included Golden Gaze, Love Like A Fountain and Dolphins Were Monkeys. Ian Brown - Golden Greats. Picture: Press