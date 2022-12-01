Toby Tarrant pays tribute to Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac

The Radio X presenter and Fleetwood Mac fan paid tribute to McVie, who sadly passed away at the age of 79.

Toby Tarrant has paid tribute to Christine McVie, following the news of her passing on Wednesday (30th November) after a short illness.

The Radio X presenter, who is a big Fleetwood Mac fan, began: "Late last night I was sat on my sofa and watching a bit of the football and a news alert popped up on my phone that tragically and sadly the wonderful Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac has passed away at the age of 79."

After reading out some of the tributes from the late artist's bandmates, he continued: "Just a proper genuine legend. Real shock. Even Stevie Nicks says she didn't know she was unwell 'til Saturday. [...]

"Just one of he most talented people ever. I saw a quote last night which said, 'There's an argument that she is the greatest English female songwriter of all time."

Toby Tarrant reacts to news of Christine McVie's passing. Picture: Radio X/Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

"Some songwriters in their lifetime have one hit," he added. "One hit and that will do for their career. She wrote Don't Stop, Say You Love Me, Songbird, I mean... it's unbelievable.

"She also had this amazing ability to write really simple lyrics 'I wanna be with you everywhere' and make them sound melodic. It was this pop song and also an absolute work of art at the same time."

He went on: "Add to that she was an incredible musician, she played the keyboard beautifully, her voice was amazing. She'll be sorely missed. [...]

"Tragic that Christine McVie has passed away, but I'm just glad that she was here at all, because we get to enjoy her music and her genius forever."

Stevie Nicks land Fleetwood Mac led the tributes to the musician, with the band sharing a statement, which read: "“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.

"She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

"We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Drummer Mick Fleetwood and singer Stevie Nicks of Fleetwood Mac also shared personal tributes to McVie on their Instagram accounts.

Stevie Nicks wrote in a handwritten letter, which began: “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away."

It also included the lyrics to Haim song Hallelujah and a final farewell to her dear friend.

Mick Fleetwood wrote: "“This is a day where my deer sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight... and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’."

"Part of my heart has flown away today," he added. "I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound.. they fly to me.”

McVie is known for her contributions to several of Fleetwood Mac's most popular songs, including Don’t Stop, You Make Loving Fun, Songbird, Hold Me and Little Lies.

