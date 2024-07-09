Stevie Nicks Barbie doll set for limited edition re-release ahead of BST Hyde Park show

Stevie Nicks is now available as a Barbie doll. Picture: 1. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2. Mattel

The Fleetwood Mac icon was previously honoured by Mattel with an official Rumours-era doll in her likeness and now it's available to own again.

Stevie Nicks' Barbie doll is set for a limited edition re-release.

Back in October last year, the Fleetwood Mac legend was honoured by Mattel with a special doll in her likeness and now it looks set to take centre stage again.

Taking to Instagram, the famous doll company shared a video set to the icon's Edge of Seventeen single, alongside the caption: "The encore you’ve been waiting for 🤘🎸🖤 The legendary @StevieNicks Barbie doll is back by popular demand with a limited re-release! Don’t miss your chance to join in on the music."

At the time of the initial unveiling of the Barbie Signature Music Series Stevie Nicks Collector Doll, Nicks told her followers on X (formerly Twitter): "My Stevie @Barbie has been with me now for several months. When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the “Rumours” cover style I was very overwhelmed. Of course I questioned “would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…”

The Landslide singer added: "When I look at her, I see my 27 year old self~ All the memories of walking out on a big stage in that black outfit and those gorgeous boots come rushing back~ and then I see myself now in her face. What we have been through since 1975~ the battles we have fought, the lessons we have learned~ together. I am her and she is me. She absolutely has my heart."

The 75-year-old legend concluded: "Thank you Mattel for working with me to make Stevie Barbie so pretty and so soulful and so real; she means the world to me!"

See Stevie Nicks' post below:

My Stevie @Barbie has been with me now for several months. When Mattel came to me asking if I would like to have a Barbie made in the “Rumours” cover style I was very overwhelmed. Of course I questioned “would she look like me? Would she have my spirit? Would she have my heart…”… pic.twitter.com/JQXjF7XSMK — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) October 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks is set to take to the stage at BST Hyde Park this Friday (12th July), where it is rumoured she will give musical tributes to Tom Petty and her late bandmate Christine McVie.

The 76-year-old singer duetted with Petty at the London festival in 2017 just months before he passed away in October, aged 66 and it is said that she will perform Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around- the song the pair recorded for her debut solo album Bella Donna (1981).

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “It was the final time Stevie saw Tom... and now she is back on the same stage so it will doubtless be a very emotional experience.”

Nicks' tribute to McVie - who sadly passed on 30th November 2022 - will come as no surprise to fans, since she has performed Landslide with a visual tribute to her former bandmate on her shows since.