Stevie Nicks shares new song featuring Dave Grohl

The Fleetwood Mac singer has revealed Show Me The Way, which features the Foo Fighters frontman on the drums.

Stevie Nicks has shared a new song which features Dave Grohl.

The legendary Fleetwood Mac singer has enlisted the Foo Fighters frontman for her new track, Show Me The Way, which sees him accompany her on the drums.

In an interview with Associated Press, the 72-year-old singer revealed the song was inspired by a dream she had where she played a political benefit with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., John Lennon, John Lewis, John F. Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy among the guests.

The comes ahead of the release of Nicks' live album from her 24 Karat Gold tour, which will be available from 30 October 2020.

According to the official website, It will be accompanied by a concert film, which will be screened in cinemas on 21 October and 25 October. Tickets for the screenings will go on sale 23 September.

Dave Grohl plays the drums on the Greg Kurstin-produced track. Picture: Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty

It's not the first time a member of Fleetwood Mac has been in the news this week, after their Dreams hit became the centre of a viral sensation.

Nathan Apodaca shared a video of himself skateboarding to the 1977 single while drinking an Ocean Spray and he became internet famous almost immediately.

Mick Fleetwood even shared his own take on the clip, with the caption: "@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different."

But the story didn't end there. Juice company Ocean Spray have since gifted the viral star with a cranberry red truck, which of course was also filled with their own juice drinks!

According to the Los Angeles Times, Ocean Spray Chief Executive Tom Hayes said in a statement: "When we saw Nathan Apodaca’s video and the joy it created, we knew we needed to celebrate him and the happiness he spurred."

He added: "Yesterday Ocean Spray was humbled to gift Nathan with something of importance to him — a truck we knew he needed."

