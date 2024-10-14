Skunk Anansie announce 2025 UK headline tour
14 October 2024, 12:59
The rock icons will play a huge UK headline tour next year. Find out how to buy tickets.
Listen to this article
Skunk Anansie have announced a UK headline tour in Spring 2025.
The band, fronted by Skin, are set to usher in a new era with a 14-date tour, which promises an entirely brand new production and new music on the horizon.
On the new dates vocalist Skin says: "We are really excited to be getting back on tour, doing what we love the most which is playing live with fire in our belly. This tour will be a completely brand new production and we can’t wait to share it with the UK."
The 14-date run starts at London’s Roundhouse on 29th March and finishes at Guildford’s G Live on 16th April.
See their dates below and how to buy tickets.
READ MORE:
- What does Skunk Anansie mean? The story of the band's name and more
- Skunk Anansie's Skin: Our story was being whitewashed by Britpop
- Skunk Anansie's Skin: "I didn’t have any examples of me"
Skunk Anansie's 2025 UK tour dates:
- March 29th London – Roundhouse
- March 31st Cardiff – Cardiff University
- April 1st Bristol – Bristol Beacon
- April 3rd Nottingham – Rock City
- April 4th Manchester – O2 Apollo
- April 5th Birmingham – O2 Academy Birmingham
- April 7th Norwich – The LCR
- April 8th Cambridge – Corn Exchange
- April 10th Glasgow – O2 Academy Glasgow
- April 11th Newcastle – NX Newcastle
- April 12th Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds
- April 14th Bournemouth - O2 Academy Bournemouth
- April 15th Brighton – Brighton Dome
- April 16th Guildford – G Live
How to buy tickets:
- Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 18th October from skunkanansie.com.
- The fan pre-sale starts on Wednesday 16th October.
- The Spotify pre-sale takes place from Thursday 17th October.
Skunk Anansie - Hedonism
READ MORE:
- Stormzy apologises to Skunk Anansie's Skin after claiming to be first black Brit to headline Glastonbury
- Skunk Anansie’s Skin was “irritated” by Beyoncé's Glastonbury headline claim
- The 25 best albums of 1999