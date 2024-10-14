Skunk Anansie announce 2025 UK headline tour

14 October 2024, 12:59

Skunk Anansie 2024 press
Skunk Anansie are embarking on a tour next year. Picture: India Fleming

By Jenny Mensah

The rock icons will play a huge UK headline tour next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Skunk Anansie have announced a UK headline tour in Spring 2025.

The band, fronted by Skin, are set to usher in a new era with a 14-date tour, which promises an entirely brand new production and new music on the horizon.

On the new dates vocalist Skin says: "We are really excited to be getting back on tour, doing what we love the most which is playing live with fire in our belly. This tour will be a completely brand new production and we can’t wait to share it with the UK."

The 14-date run starts at London’s Roundhouse on 29th March and finishes at Guildford’s G Live on 16th April.

See their dates below and how to buy tickets.

Skunk Anansie's 2025 tour
Skunk Anansie's 2025 tour. Picture: Press

READ MORE:

Skunk Anansie's 2025 UK tour dates:

  • March 29th London – Roundhouse
  • March 31st Cardiff – Cardiff University
  • April 1st Bristol – Bristol Beacon
  • April 3rd Nottingham – Rock City
  • April 4th Manchester – O2 Apollo
  • April 5th Birmingham – O2 Academy Birmingham
  • April 7th Norwich – The LCR
  • April 8th Cambridge – Corn Exchange
  • April 10th Glasgow – O2 Academy Glasgow
  • April 11th Newcastle – NX Newcastle
  • April 12th Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds
  • April 14th Bournemouth - O2 Academy Bournemouth
  • April 15th Brighton – Brighton Dome
  • April 16th Guildford – G Live

How to buy tickets:

  • Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 18th October from skunkanansie.com.
  • The fan pre-sale starts on Wednesday 16th October.
  • The Spotify pre-sale takes place from Thursday 17th October.

Skunk Anansie - Hedonism

READ MORE:

