Skunk Anansie announce 2025 UK headline tour

Skunk Anansie are embarking on a tour next year. Picture: India Fleming

By Jenny Mensah

The rock icons will play a huge UK headline tour next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Skunk Anansie have announced a UK headline tour in Spring 2025.

The band, fronted by Skin, are set to usher in a new era with a 14-date tour, which promises an entirely brand new production and new music on the horizon.

On the new dates vocalist Skin says: "We are really excited to be getting back on tour, doing what we love the most which is playing live with fire in our belly. This tour will be a completely brand new production and we can’t wait to share it with the UK."

The 14-date run starts at London’s Roundhouse on 29th March and finishes at Guildford’s G Live on 16th April.

See their dates below and how to buy tickets.

Skunk Anansie's 2025 tour. Picture: Press

Skunk Anansie's 2025 UK tour dates:



March 29th London – Roundhouse

March 31st Cardiff – Cardiff University

April 1st Bristol – Bristol Beacon

April 3rd Nottingham – Rock City

April 4th Manchester – O2 Apollo

April 5th Birmingham – O2 Academy Birmingham

April 7th Norwich – The LCR

April 8th Cambridge – Corn Exchange

April 10th Glasgow – O2 Academy Glasgow

April 11th Newcastle – NX Newcastle

April 12th Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds

April 14th Bournemouth - O2 Academy Bournemouth

April 15th Brighton – Brighton Dome

April 16th Guildford – G Live

How to buy tickets:

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 18th October from skunkanansie.com.

The fan pre-sale starts on Wednesday 16th October.

The Spotify pre-sale takes place from Thursday 17th October.

