Skunk Anansie’s Skin was “irritated” by Beyoncé's Glastonbury headline claim

Skin of Skunk Anansie in 2019 and Beyonce at Glastonbury in 2011. Picture: Pacific Press/SIPA USA/Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

The singer says she was more upset by the US star’s claim to be the first black woman to headline Glastonbury, rather than anything Stormzy said.

Skin from Skunk Anansie has been explaining that she had “no beef” with Stormzy when he claimed to be the first British black headliner at Glastonbury… but she was “way more irritated” when Beyoncé said she was the first black woman to top the bill at the legendary festival.

The Vossi Bop star closed the Friday night at the event in June, and took to Twitter, writing: "I am the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury". He was quickly corrected by the Skunk Anansie singer, who had fronted the band as they topped the Pyramid Stage bill on the Sunday night in 1999.

The grime star later apologised saying “no disrespect intended and MASSIVE salute to you!”

Skin from the band Skunk Anansie was actually the first black artist to headline glasto she done it with her band in 1999 no disrespect intended and MASSIVE salute to you - my apologies ! ❤️ @skinskinny — CROWN OUT NOW 👑 (@stormzy) July 1, 2019

But Skin - who was born Deborah Anne Dyer in Brixton, South London - has explained that she was more rattled by another superstar’s claim.

She told The Guardian: “If I’m really honest, I was way more irritated when Beyoncé said she was the first black woman."

The former Destiny's Child star headlined Glastonbury on the final night in 2011.

Skin continued: “I really like Stormzy and I think he does a lot of good. I would never tear that guy down and I would never start a beef and take that moment away from him. But I had to stick up for myself.”

She went on to praise Stormzy: “The guy has so much class. He DM’d me personally and it was a lovely message.”

Stormzy performing on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival 2019. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Stormzy headlined this year’s Glastonbury alongside The Killers and The Cure.

