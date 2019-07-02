Stormzy apologises to Skunk Anansie's Skin after claiming to be first black Brit to headline Glastonbury

Stormzy and Skunk Anansie singer Skin. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images & Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images

The rapper has apologised after claiming he was the first black British artist to ever headline the Somerset Festival's Pyramid Stage.

Stormzy has apologised to Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin after claiming he was the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury.

The Vossi Bop rocker topped the bill on Friday night at the Somerset festival, making history by becoming the first black rapper and male to play headline slot in the Pyramid Stage.

However, ahead of his historical set, the Shut Up rapper took to Twitter, writing: "I am the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury".

He added: "At 25 years old I am the second youngest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury, the youngest being a 24 year old David Bowie in 1971."

However, Skin responded to his claim with a comment on Instagram, which read: “Sorry Stormzy but we beat you to it in 1999! 20 years ago!” a post on the band’s official Instagram page read. “And while we’re on topic, I was the first black Woman too! @beyonce.”

Now that the dust has settled on his performance, Stormzy has taken to social media to correct himself and apologise to the rocker, writing: "Skin from the band Skunk Anansie was actually the first black artist to headline glasto she done it with her band in 1999 no disrespect intended and MASSIVE salute to you - my apologies ! 📷 @skinskinny".

Skin from the band Skunk Anansie was actually the first black artist to headline glasto she done it with her band in 1999 no disrespect intended and MASSIVE salute to you - my apologies ! ❤️ @skinskinny — CROWN OUT NOW 👑 (@stormzy) July 1, 2019

The following day, Skin responded to Stormzy while retweeting his screenshot of a text message from his proud mum.

In it, the Twisted singer wrote: "Thanks bro @SkunkAnansie Loves ya!"

Skunk Anansie, whose hits include Weak, Hedonism and Charlie Big Potato did indeed headline the festival in 1999, topping the bill alongside R.E.M. and Manic Street Preachers, and closing the festival on the Sunday night.

Watch their performance of Weak at the festival:

Other acts on the bill that year included Beautiful South, Hole, Underworld, Fun Lovin' Criminals and Lenny Kravitz.

