See Razorlight's Johnny Borrell in Kurt Geiger modelling campaign

The Golden Touch singer has been spotted in an advertisement campaign for the famous fashion label. See him model for them here.

Johnny Borrell appears to be modelling for Kurt Geiger.

The Razorlight frontman has been spotted in advertisement boards around London, donning clothes for the famous brand.

In the image, the Up All Night rocker is clad in a white t-shirt, blue trousers and a jacket and black shiny Chelsea boots.

See the image of the indie frontman in a photo snapped by Radio X below:

Razorlight's Johnny Borrell in Kurt Geiger fashion campaign. Picture: Radio X/ Kurt Geiger

The rocker also appears in a video for the high end fashion label's Autumn Winter 2019 collection, where he takes about characterful style.

Watch it here, courtesy of Kurt Geiger:

He's not the only musician to have worked for the brand lately, with Hackney singer-songwriter, rapper and actor Not3s also modelling for the label back in March this year.

Meanwhile, Razorlight ave announced live dates for winter 2019.

Borrell and the noughties indie rockers have confirmed they're set to embark on headline dates throughout December, which includes a gig at London's Electric Ballroom.

Razorlight's Johnny Borrell at Electric Picnic Music Festival 2019. Picture: Debbie Hickey/Getty Images

Fans can expect to hear a career-spanning set from the band which includes the likes of Rip It Up, Stumble and Fall, Golden Touch, Somewhere Else, America, Before I Fall To Pieces, In the Morning and tracks from their 2018 comeback album Olympus Sleeping.

Get more info on their dates from razorlightofficial.com

READ MORE: Are these the best live acts of the noughties?

See Razorlight's 2019 December UK tour dates:

Sunday 1 December 2019 – LEEDS, O2 Academy Leeds

Monday 2 December 2019 – LINCOLN, Engine Shed

Wednesday 4 December 2019 – MANCHESTER, Albert Hall

Thursday 5 December 2019 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Newcastle University

Friday 6 December 2019 – LEICESTER, O2 Academy Leicester

Saturday 7 December 2019 – NORWICH, LCR UEA

Monday 9 December 2019 – GLASGOW, Barrowland Ballroom

Tuesday 10 December 2019 – LIVERPOOL, Liverpool Guild of Students

Thursday 12 December 2019 – MARGATE, Winter Gardens

Friday 13 December 2019 – OXFORD, O2 Academy Oxford

Saturday 14 December 2019 – LONDON, Electric Brixton



READ MORE: Johnny Borrell Gives Verdict On Arctic Monkeys' Sixth Album

WATCH: Razorlight play nostalgic session for Radio X