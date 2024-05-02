Ozzy Osbourne wants to win an Oscar and "do a f***ing gig without falling over"

By Jenny Mensah

The Prince of Darkness has shared his hopes in a new episode of SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks.

Ozzy Osbourne wants to win an Oscar and perform again.

The Black Sabbath legend suffers from a number of health issues including Parkinson's Disease, which had led him to step back from touring.

However, the 75-year-old rocker has revealed he still has goals and one of them is to try and get back on stage and "do a f***ing gig without falling over," but he's waiting for "one f---ing surgeon" to help him.

However, the Prince of Darkness did open up about the stem cell treatment he's undergoing, which he describes as "a real business show"

"I've just come back from the doctor after having some stem cells put in me," he explained on the latest episode of SiriusXM’s "Ozzy Speaks. "The thing is, you have it, and you go, ‘I don't feel that great,’ but I don't know what it would be like if I didn't have it.

"The rocker noted he had "three bottles in me this morning," and added, "this stuff that I'm on now is a real business show."

Ozzy Osbourne Still Has An Ambition to Perform Again

Osbourne also shared his hopes to win an Academy Award.

When his co-host Billy Morrison remarked: “You’ve got to fucking be in a movie to win an Oscar,” Ozzy replied: "“Well, you asked me what I haven’t won!"

When Morrison conceded that many rock stars, try their hand at acting, he corrected him, saying: "No. Elton John got one for a song!"

The Paranoid singer is set to make another milestone as he is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist this year, which will make him a two-time inductee after he was previously honoured with Black Sabbath back in 2006.

Reacting to the news he said: "Thank You @RockHall Voters & Fans for this induction. My solo career, has been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole, so this feels more special. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band."

Thank You @RockHall Voters & Fans for this induction. My solo career, has been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole, so this feels more special. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band. pic.twitter.com/qonsnqT0ko — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) April 22, 2024

The Iron Man rocker now joins a select group of artists to have made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice or more, including Eric Clapton, Stevie Nicks, Dave Grohl, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ronnie Wood, Lou Reed and Curtis Mayfield.