Ozzy Osbourne reflects on the impact of The Beatles on his generation: "They broke the f***ing doors down"

12 March 2024, 17:09 | Updated: 12 March 2024, 17:22

Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on the impact of The Beatles
Ozzy Osbourne has discussed the impact of The Beatles. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Bettmann /Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Black Sabbath legend has discussed how the Fab Four impacted his life on the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast.

Ozzy Osbourne has described how it felt when The Beatles emerged onto the music scene.

The Prince of Darkness may be best known for being the frontman of heavy metal legends Black Sabbath, but he's a self-confessed fan of the Fab Four and has credited them with turning his world "to colour" from black and white.

Speaking in the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the 75-year-old rocker explained: "It was like going to bed in a black and white world and waking up and it turned to colour. That's exactly what it felt like... and and that wasn't my line."

"They made life that was quite mundane into such fun," added his wife Sharon.

Ozzy - who would have been 13 years old when The Beatles released their first single in 1962 - went on: "You don't forget, we came out of World War II and the whole thing... We had strict rules to live by. And it was that they broke the f***ing doors down for so many people and they gave freedom to the world."

Meanwhile, Ozzy's beloved wife, music manager and former X Factor Judge Sharon Osbourne is currently in the Celebrity Big Brother house, where she she revealed the Paranoid singer was "stoned" throughout the entire filming of The Osbournes.

Asked about the groundbreaking reality TV show on Celebrity Big Brother, she said: "He was stoned on every episode ... He was never sober."

The former X factor judge went on to insist Ozzy has never watched a single episode of the show and never will.

"He's never seen it," the 71 year old added. "Doesn't wanna see it. And he never watched one episode."

When Sharon was asked if she was ever "stoned" during filming, she replied: "[No] I don't [smoke].

Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy was stoned for their famous reality show

