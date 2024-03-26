Ozzy Osbourne is "dying to make more music"

The Black Sabbath legend wants to make the follow-up to 2022's Patient Number 9, but says he's waiting for super producer Andrew Wyatt to finish working with Lady Gaga.

Ozzy Osbourne is "dying to make more music" with super producer Andrew Watt, but claims he's busy working with Lady Gaga.

The 75-year-old rocker - who was forced to retire from touring due to ongoing health issues - is counting down the days until he's back working with the producer who also worked on 2020's Ordinary Man and his GRAMMY Award-winning Patient Number 9.

"I've always gotta be doing something, or it drives me crazy," he told Rolling Stone. "I’ve got a haunted head.”

He added: “I’m waiting for Andrew Watt to give me a call.

“He’s been working with Lady Gaga. I’m dying to make more music.”

Wyatt recently produced The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga collaboration Sweet Sounds of Heaven, featuring Stevie Wonder, which was taken from their 2023 Hackney Diamonds album.

Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9 (Official Audio - Full Length) ft. Jeff Beck

The Prince of Darkness also opened up about his solo nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and how it's driving" him "mad" waiting to hear if he'd made it through.

“It’s been driving me mad," he said of the tense wait. "It’s an honour that I’m nominated, but I’m not expecting to get in. There’s Mariah Carey, there’s Cher, Lenny Kravitz. I’m up against some serious people. If I get in, I get in. If I don’t, I don’t.”

When he first heard of the news, he said: "I’m deeply honored to receive this news from the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame. To be one of the few musicians who’s being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined.

"After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of."

The likes of Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, Sade, Mary J. Blige also receive a nod this year.

See the full list of nominations for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 below.

