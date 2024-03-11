Ozzy Osbourne was "stoned" in every episode of The Osbournes, says Sharon

11 March 2024, 12:52 | Updated: 11 March 2024, 13:24

Sharon Osbourne with image of herself and Ozzy with their children Jack and Kelly for Meet The Osbournes
Sharon Osbourne with image of herself and Ozzy with their children Jack and Kelly for Meet The Osbournes. Picture: ITV, Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo

The music manager and reality TV star made the confession about the Black Sabbath rocker on an episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

Ozzy Osbourne was "stoned" in every episode of The Osbournes, says his wife Sharon.

The Black Sabbath rocker and his wife Sharon - along with their children Kelly and Jack - became huge TV stars when their fly-on-the-wall show aired for four seasons from 2002 - 2005 and Sharon has now admitted Ozzy wasn't sober at all during the making of the show.

She revealed on Celebrity Big Brother: "He was stoned on every episode ... He was never sober."

The former X factor judge went on to insist Ozzy has never watched a single episode of the show and never will.

"He's never seen it," the 71 year old added. "Doesn't wanna see it. And he never watched one episode."

When Sharon was asked if she was ever "stoned" during filming, she replied: "[No] I don't [smoke].

Sharon Osbourne has provided plenty of value during her short stint on the show already.

In her first week as Celebrity Big Brother's lodger she spilled the beans on what caused her rift with Simon Cowell, shared her dislike for James Corden, Anna Wintour and Ellen DeGeneres, plus she shared her opinion on Adele and the authenticity of her accent.

Sharon has also discussed the race row on The Talk on US television, which she believes led to her being blacklisted in the United States.

Louis and Sharon Osbourne reunite on CBB

